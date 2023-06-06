Obituary for Louisa May Larson

April 10, 1930 – June 4, 2023

Louisa May Larson, 93, passed away on June 4 at Kenosha Place.

Louisa May Larson

She was born on April 10, 1930, to the late Herbert and Verna (nee: Snowden) Champion in Iron Mountain, Mich. Louisa was united in marriage to Elmer C. Larson on April 14, 1948, in Iron Mountain, Mich.

She was a graduate of Iron Mountain High School. Louisa was a member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church for many years. Louisa and her husband enjoyed playing dart ball in Franksville together, playing cards with friends, crocheting, sewing, quilting and making pasties for family and friends.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Sue Nielsen, James (Susan) Larson, H. John (Jean) Larson, and Nancy Collins; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Louisa was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, on Jan. 25, 2003; sisters, Alice Giachino and Joyce Soderberg; brothers, William Champion and Gale Champion; sons-in-law, Buddy Collins and Ozzie Nielsen.

Services

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 9 at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Louisa will be laid to rest alongside her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park.

A special thank you to the staff at Kenosha Place and Gentiva Hospice for their care and compassion.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.