Waller Elementary principal sleeps on school roof after students raise nearly $9K for ADA-accessible playground equipment

BURLINGTON — Principal Ann Phillips survived a night sleeping under the stars on the roof of Waller Elementary School, 195 Gardner Ave., this past Friday, for good reason.

Students at the school raised $8,926.45 in donations for this year’s PTO Walk-a-thon.

Principal Ann Phillips of Waller Elementary in Burlington waves from atop the school on the night of her rooftop campout. – Credit: Waller Elementary staff The money raised will go towards purchasing ADA-accessible equipment for the school’s playground. A goal of $5,000 was set prior to the fundraiser. Students surpassed that goal leading to their principal camping out on top of the school.

Phillips couldn’t believe that students exceeded—and nearly doubled—the original goal to raise $5,000. The top earners got to ride to school in a firetruck or they got to silly string a staff member.

Community supports principal’s night on roof

While Mrs. Phillips was the only one camping, support from the community was certainly felt. Phillips had dinner delivered by colleagues. Family and friends stopped by throughout the evening. To keep busy and interact with her students, she read a book to students on the PTO’s Facebook page before going to sleep. On Saturday morning, following the principal’s night on the roof, The Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine, 492 N. Pine St., delivered breakfast. Principal Wallner addresses the students at the school. – Credit: Waller Elementary staff

Want to see tidbits from the event? View a reel on Facebook and the school’s page for more content.