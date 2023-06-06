It’s officially that time of the year when you can trade shopping at a grocery store for strolling the streets at a local farmers market.

Local farmers and business owners supply the freshest fruits and veggies, craft goods, and a variety of products like freshly baked bread, homegrown flowers, and handmade jewelry.

Now is your chance to find produce grown in your neighbor’s backyard, purchase soaps made in houses near yours, and have the chance to connect with fellow community members at a market, nearly every day of the week.

That’s right, the best part about living in a place with vast farmland and multitudes of small-business-minded and crafty entrepreneurs is the opportunity to shop small, invest in local operations, and receive quality goods from your neck of the woods.

Where will shopping take you this summer? Check out these farmers markets happening in Racine County starting Monday through Sunday.

Farmers Markets in Racine County

Mondays: Highway 11 Outdoor Market

Started June 5 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 8505 Durand Ave. | Adjacent to the Fountain Banquet Hall The Highway 11 Outdoor Market is a European-style open-air market hosted by Southshore Outdoor Markets. Purchase a variety of local goods, fresh flowers, farm-fresh foods, in-season fruits and vegetables, honey, artisan jams, and preserves. Available at the market are handmade and handcrafted art, crafts, and goods too. Have questions about this market? Contact southshoreoutdoormarkets@gmail.com or visit the Highway 11 Outdoor Market Facebook page for more information. STOCK IMAGE

Tuesdays: Union Grove Public Market

June 23 – Sept. 29 | 3 – 7:30 p.m. 4400 67th Drive, Union Grove | Piggly Wiggly parking lot, NE corner Get ready for fresh fruits, homemade jams, and good times with your fellow farmers, creators, and artists. The Union Grove Public Market is back again, at a new time, but still hosted by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. Key vendors returning are Steinhoff Honey, Sweet Somethings, Paparazzi Jewelry, and Hack’s Produce. Vendors will change and be added as the season progresses. Learn more and find updates on the Facebook page. Email info@uniongrovechamber.org for more details. STOCK IMAGE

Thursdays: Burlington Farmers Market

May 11 – Oct. 22 | 3 – 7 p.m. (October dates until 6 p.m.) Corner of Washington & Pine Streets, Burlington | Wehmhoff Square Produce, soap, bread, jewelry, live music, veteran resources, honey, canned goods, kettle corn, bakery items, and more are offered. Local musicians perform weekly as well. Contact Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or by email: burlingtonmarket@yahoo.com for more information. Visit the calendar of events and website for additional details. STOCK IMAGE

Thursdays: Caledonia Outdoor Market

Starting June 8 until October | 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. 3920 N. Green Bay Road | Adjacent to St. Monica’s Parking Lot South Shore Outdoor Markets hosts the Caledonia Outdoor Market, which is an open-air market selling fresh fruits, vegetables in season, home decor, jams, jelly, honey, and more. This market meets the demand and desire to shop locally. If you miss the market on Monday with South Shore Outdoor Markets on Highway 11, then give this market a go on Thursday. Have questions about this market? Contact southshoreoutdoormarkets@gmail.com. Visit this market’s Facebook page for updates. STOCK IMAGE

Thursdays: Racine HarborMarket

June 8, 22 | July 6, 20 | Aug. 3, 17, 31 | 4 – 7 p.m. Monument Square | Corner of 6th and Main Streets in Downtown Racine The Racine HarborMarket is back for its second year. This farmers market is brought to you by a collaboration between Kenosha HarborMarket and the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC), Racine Police Department, Racine Public Library, and the City of Racine. There will be live music, fresh fruit and vegetable vendors, a beer tent, baked goods and more. The Racine HarborMarket accepts SNAP/EBT benefits. More information is available on the market’s website. STOCK IMAGE

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays: Midwest Market @ 2210

Friday 4 – 8 p.m. | Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2210 Rapids Drive, Racine | Across from Horlick High School The Midwest Market @ 2210 is Racine’s only indoor and permanent market. This location is more than just a farmers market; it offers mini storefronts within one venue. While you explore what this reimagined farmers market has to offer people get to experience a village of small businesses offering a range of services, foods, drinks, and products. Visit their website and Facebook page for updates and information. STOCK IMAGE

Sundays: Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market

June 11 – Sept. 24 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 4838 Douglas Ave., Racine | Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse/outside The Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market has a selection of cheese, dairy, meat, produce, baked goods, processed food, raw foods, and organic products. The market runs year-round, but summer operations include live music and outdoor vendor space in the open air. Find a list of vendors and other details on the market website. Additional details can be found on their Facebook page. STOCK IMAGE

Things To Do

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.