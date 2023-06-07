RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is celebrating Juneteenth with a variety of events, celebrations, and activities, for people to participate in this year, leading up to June 19.
Juneteenth has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, as a way to celebrate the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally is known as the emancipation of African-American slaves.
For this holiday, information booths, activities, performances, basketball games, children’s activities, food, and more will make for an enjoyable celebration for everyone.
|Date/Time
|Location
|Event
|June 9
6 to 9 p.m.
|Mr. Juneteenth
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 10
5 to 7 p.m.
|Miss Juneteenth Reception
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 10
8 to 9 a.m.
|Strength in Her Strides Cancer Walk
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 11
2 to 3 p.m.
|Flag Raising Ceremony
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 12
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|A Day in STEM
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 12
6 to 8 p.m.
|Black Men Unification Roundtable
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 13
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Racine County Day
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 14
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|City of Racine Day
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 15
3 to 8 p.m.
|HBCU & Divine 9
|Carthage College
Todd Weir Center
2001 Alford Park Drive
Kenosha, WI 53140
|June 16
5 to 11 p.m.
|Sneaker Ball 2.0
|Festival Hall
5 5th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|June 17
8 a.m. to noon
|1st annual Juneteenth parade
|Downtown Racine &
Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 17
Noon to 8 p.m.
|48th annual Juneteenth Celebration
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
|June 18
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Burlington’s 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration
|Low Daily
700 Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105
Juneteenth event organizers and supporters
Events in the City of Racine
Events taking place at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center receive support and sponsorship from various organizations and outlets including the City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department, Educator’s Credit Union–Freedom Sponsor, Chase, S.C. Johnson, Racine County, and Johnson Financial.
Additionally, other helpful contributors include Community Consulting LLC and Sister’s Network Inc.
More information can be found online on the City of Racine’s website about these events or contact the Dr. John Bryant Community Center at 262-636-9235.
Events outside the city
The event happening in Burlington is being hosted by Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR).
For more details about this event happening in Burlington, visit the Facebook page or website for more details.
