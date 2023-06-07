RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is celebrating Juneteenth with a variety of events, celebrations, and activities, for people to participate in this year, leading up to June 19.

Juneteenth has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, as a way to celebrate the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally is known as the emancipation of African-American slaves.

For this holiday, information booths, activities, performances, basketball games, children’s activities, food, and more will make for an enjoyable celebration for everyone.

Date/Time Location Event June 9

6 to 9 p.m. Mr. Juneteenth Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 10

5 to 7 p.m. Miss Juneteenth Reception Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 10

8 to 9 a.m. Strength in Her Strides Cancer Walk Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 11

2 to 3 p.m. Flag Raising Ceremony Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 12

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Day in STEM Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 12

6 to 8 p.m. Black Men Unification Roundtable Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 13

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Racine County Day Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 14

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. City of Racine Day Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 15

3 to 8 p.m. HBCU & Divine 9 Carthage College

Todd Weir Center

2001 Alford Park Drive

Kenosha, WI 53140 June 16

5 to 11 p.m. Sneaker Ball 2.0 Festival Hall

5 5th St.

Racine, WI 53403 June 17

8 a.m. to noon 1st annual Juneteenth parade Downtown Racine &

Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 17

Noon to 8 p.m. 48th annual Juneteenth Celebration Dr. John Bryant Community Center

601 Caron Bulter Drive

Racine, WI 53403 June 18

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burlington’s 4th annual Juneteenth Celebration Low Daily

700 Pine St.

Burlington, WI 53105 Juneteenth Day events in Racine County

Juneteenth event organizers and supporters

Events in the City of Racine

Events taking place at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center receive support and sponsorship from various organizations and outlets including the City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department, Educator’s Credit Union–Freedom Sponsor, Chase, S.C. Johnson, Racine County, and Johnson Financial.

Additionally, other helpful contributors include Community Consulting LLC and Sister’s Network Inc.

More information can be found online on the City of Racine’s website about these events or contact the Dr. John Bryant Community Center at 262-636-9235.

Events outside the city

The event happening in Burlington is being hosted by Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR).

For more details about this event happening in Burlington, visit the Facebook page or website for more details.

