Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County is celebrating Juneteenth with a variety of events, celebrations, and activities, for people to participate in this year, leading up to June 19.

Juneteenth has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, as a way to celebrate the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally is known as the emancipation of African-American slaves.

For this holiday, information booths, activities, performances, basketball games, children’s activities, food, and more will make for an enjoyable celebration for everyone.

Date/TimeLocationEvent
June 9
6 to 9 p.m.		Mr. Juneteenth Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 10
5 to 7 p.m. 		Miss Juneteenth ReceptionDr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 10
8 to 9 a.m.		Strength in Her Strides Cancer WalkDr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 11
2 to 3 p.m.		Flag Raising CeremonyDr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 12
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.		A Day in STEMDr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 12
6 to 8 p.m.		Black Men Unification Roundtable Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 13
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.		Racine County Day Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 14
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.		City of Racine DayDr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 15
3 to 8 p.m. 		HBCU & Divine 9Carthage College
Todd Weir Center
2001 Alford Park Drive
Kenosha, WI 53140
June 16
5 to 11 p.m. 		Sneaker Ball 2.0Festival Hall
5 5th St.
Racine, WI 53403
June 17
8 a.m. to noon 		1st annual Juneteenth paradeDowntown Racine &
Dr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 17
Noon to 8 p.m. 		48th annual Juneteenth CelebrationDr. John Bryant Community Center
601 Caron Bulter Drive
Racine, WI 53403
June 18
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 		Burlington’s 4th annual Juneteenth CelebrationLow Daily
700 Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105
Juneteenth Day events in Racine County

Juneteenth event organizers and supporters

Events in the City of Racine

Events taking place at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center receive support and sponsorship from various organizations and outlets including the City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department, Educator’s Credit UnionFreedom Sponsor, Chase, S.C. Johnson, Racine County, and Johnson Financial.

Additionally, other helpful contributors include Community Consulting LLC and Sister’s Network Inc.

More information can be found online on the City of Racine’s website about these events or contact the Dr. John Bryant Community Center at 262-636-9235.

Events outside the city

The event happening in Burlington is being hosted by Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism (BCDR).

For more details about this event happening in Burlington, visit the Facebook page or website for more details.

Things to do

Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Leave a comment