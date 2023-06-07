RACINE — A 24-year-old Illinois man is facing the rest of his life in prison for allegedly shooting and killing a man during a home invasion in October 2021.

Christopher Martinez was charged Tuesday, June 6, with one felony count each of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon, and attempted armed robbery with use of force as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines.

Martinez is the second man that has been charged in this home invasion and homicide case. His brother, Jonathan, 26, was arrested and charged last April. His case is headed for trial in October 2023.

The criminal complaint: Home invasion turns deadly

According to the criminal complaint against Christopher Martinez, on Oct. 4, 2021, he and Jonathan attempted to rob James Hamilton, 31, at gunpoint at a home in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue. Police responded to the residence after 911 calls about a home invasion and the suspicious nature of the caller.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shoot-out and Hamilton deceased from two gunshot wounds; one entered through his upper back near his neck and another lodged in his lower left abdomen that entered through his pelvis. They also found quantities of drugs, over $125,000 in cash, and several firearms.

Both Martinez brothers were identified through unique designs on their red truck, surveillance video from Illinois, and cell phone data from both men. $1 million warrants were issued in February 2022 for their arrest, and Jonathan was arrested in April 2022. Christopher’s warrant remained in effect until the time of his arrest

Christopher Martinez was assigned a $1,000,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with Hamilton’s family and to not possess or control any weapons. He will next be in court on June 14 for his preliminary hearing.