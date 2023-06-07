This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Angel, who gives a lot of affection but does not need a lot of touch in return. She likes to position herself laying across a leg, chest, or arm, giving kisses and likes just a few pets at a time because she feels her job is to take care of the humans. Angel is definitely a giver. Her self-made job requires her to patrol the home frequently, corral when it’s bedtime, and nurture her human(s). She prefers to just lay on someone for hours.

In her foster home, her nickname is Boss Lady. She tolerated a dog and cat but definitely prefers humans over animals. She moves at a leisurely pace and thrives best when there is no competition for playtime or food. This lady plays gently, enjoys a window view, and will station herself on top of you at night while she watches the doorway. She may even spend some time snuggled by your neck purring near your ear, trying to put you to sleep.

This 6.5-year-old beauty is available for adoption through one of WHS’s wonderful foster parents. Please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page to learn more about Angel and all the other adoptable animals through WHS. (Check Angel’s profile page to learn how to get in touch with her foster mom.)

Our Featured Pet, Angel All photos credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

The Racine campus is open for pet adoptions Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

