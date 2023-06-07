RACINE — A man died in a house fire in Racine on Wednesday. The house fire broke out at 11:51 a.m. in a single-family home in the 3300 block of 19th Street.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the scene and found large flames and smoke coming from two bedroom windows, according to a press release by the RFD.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the blaze within minutes. A man was found deceased in one of the bedrooms. His identity has not been released.

The cause of the house fire is under investigation. No injuries occurred to firefighters.

RFD: house fires prevention, fire safety is key

The RFD is urging residents to be cautious with fire safety. They recommend that residents have working smoke detectors in their homes and that they practice fire drills regularly.

Residents should keep flammable materials away from heat sources and not overload electrical outlets.

The RFD also reminds residents to call 911 immediately if they see a fire.