RACINE — A man died in a house fire in Racine on Wednesday. The house fire broke out at 11:51 a.m. in a single-family home in the 3300 block of 19th Street.
The Racine Fire Department responded to the scene and found large flames and smoke coming from two bedroom windows, according to a press release by the RFD.
Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the blaze within minutes. A man was found deceased in one of the bedrooms. His identity has not been released.
The cause of the house fire is under investigation. No injuries occurred to firefighters.
RFD: house fires prevention, fire safety is key
The RFD is urging residents to be cautious with fire safety. They recommend that residents have working smoke detectors in their homes and that they practice fire drills regularly.
Residents should keep flammable materials away from heat sources and not overload electrical outlets.
The RFD also reminds residents to call 911 immediately if they see a fire.
Racine Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.