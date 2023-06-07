RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC) is gearing up for a summer packed with a Voyager Series of Workshops starting June 29.

The Voyager Series will be held at the REC at 1301 W. 6th St. in Racine.

Navigate safely through gorgeous views with ease with the basics of canoeing and kayaking in the Voyager Series workshops this summer. – Credit: REC The REC functions through a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine. Its mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration, and research.

Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.

The workshop series invites those who are 9 years old and older to be a part of this exciting series. Youth participants who are under 18 years old, however, must have a guardian present to participate.

Each class takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register, email rec@uwp.edu. Registration has a one-time $10 fee. Participants are not required to attend every workshop.

Workshops available

Date Workshop Information June 29 The Basics of Canoeing and Kayaking

(Canoe/kayak/paddle included) • How to wear a personal floatation device (PFD)

• How to enter and exit a boat

• How to paddle and steer

• How to handle various scenarios in the water July 6 Water Quality

(Canoe/kayak/paddle to collect water samples is included) • Learn about water pollution

• Identify pollution sources surrounding the REC

• Use chemistry kits to measure water pollution and discuss methods to prevent it

July 13 Feathered friends of the Root River

(Canoe/kayak trip to search for local birds is included) • Learn about birds living near the Root River July 20 Fish of the Root River

(Canoe/kayak trip and art project are included) • Learn about fish living in the Root River and how to identify them 2023 Voyager Series workshops

Learn how to properly enter and exit a kayak among other tasks in the first of the Voyager Series workshops. – Credit: REC