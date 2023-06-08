RKC Third Coast: Racine native helps launch 2 new soccer teams

For Racine native Brian Zikowski, the question wasn’t if he would remain connected with soccer, but when and how.

Earlier this year, Zikowski joined forces with two long-time friends in the game – Wayne Howard and Ivan Petrovic – to answer both of those questions.

RKC Third Coast women’s soccer team in a huddle. – Credit: RKC Third Coast And now, the labor of love for all three is off and running. The trio is at the head of a new soccer venture with RKC Third Coast, a club program based out of Racine and Kenosha with both a men’s and a women’s squad that each competes in the highest level of pre-professional soccer in the nation.

On the men’s side, RKC plays in the USL League 2, while the women compete in the USL W league. The rosters have a combined 70 athletes of college-aged players. About 90% of the players involved in the two leagues are college players.

Zikowski, a 25-year employee of Racine-based S.C. Johnson, played soccer competitively, then coached his own children, which was where the friendship with both Howard and Petrovic began to take shape.

“For myself, I always wanted to do something else like this, something with coaching, something with soccer, just to kind of help youth soccer and help kids achieve their dreams, improve and play this sport they have a passion for,” Zikowski said.

“It seemed like too good of an opportunity to pass up, even though I have a son who is a junior in high school. I was kind of hoping to wait until he was in college, and I had a better idea of what my family life was going to be like and I had some more time on my hands. But you can’t always pick when these opportunities land in our lap.”

The seasons for both teams began in May, and while there certainly are a number of challenges in building something from the ground floor, Zikowski said both leagues have been extremely helpful in helping RKC Third Coast find its way.

And it starts at the top, with the hiring of qualified coaches to lead the effort.

RKC Third Coast coaching staff top-notch

Women’s Coach John Burke – Credit: Twitter On the women’s side, RKC is coached by legendary Wisconsin coach John Burke, the all-time winningest high school coach in state history. Burke won 14 state titles at Waukesha Catholic Memorial and retired there with a 540-59-45 overall record. The men are coached by Sean Hughes, who has been the associate head coach at NCAA Division I Marquette University for the last eight years.

“We found out that, when you hire the right coaches, the players and some of the other (aspects) take care of themselves,” Zikowski said. “(They) have an amazing reputation in southeastern Wisconsin soccer, as well as soccer in the state and region.

“They’ve been invaluable. It’s been amazing what they’ve done to help, the teams they’ve been able to put together, and the relationships they have with these players already. That’s definitely helped.” And not only do both coaches bring that soccer pedigree and resume to the table, but they also fit the mold of exactly the kind of leaders Zikowski, Howard and Petrovic are looking for. Men’s Coach Sean Hughes – Credit: Marquette Men's Soccer

“Both of them have the exact same demeanor with their teams,” Zikowski said. “They’re not rude, they don’t yell, they’re not negative. We started this with our mission statement of everything being positive for the players, the community, for us, the sport, everything. Every decision that we make goes back to that.”

On the business side, RKC is starting to line up sponsors to help that effort, which was delayed because the club didn’t have time to register as a fully nonprofit organization. That should happen in the not-too-distant future, Zikowski said.

“The ones who have partnered with us have been amazing partners, and we certainly appreciate it,” he said.

Heavy local flavor

Looking at the rosters for both teams in the early going of their existence, and one finds many connections to the area with Carthage College and University of Wisconsin-Parkside athletes filling them out.

And that’s definitely by design, Zikowski said, to build these teams with local names and faces to help connect RKC Third Coast to the community.

“Our mission statement again talked about our value to the community, and we can’t provide that value and be honest with ourselves, the sponsors or our fans if we don’t stick to that and have some local players,” he said.

“When we hired our coaches, we told them they have 99% control over everything. … But we do have one rule and that’s these teams need to reflect the community, and there needs to be a certain amount of local players.”

The team rests while getting a pep talk. – Credit: RKC Third Coast Both leagues draw the best college players – who aren’t paid to retain their amateur status – but because of the visibility of each league, there’s the hope that opportunities will present themselves for athletes on RKC Third Coast to elevate their game down the road, Zikowski said.

There are two teams, one each in Madison and Milwaukee, which could provide that chance in the future.

“We’d love to develop a relationship with (them) and be a farm system,” he said. “Eventually, if they have a player they want to sign who isn’t quite ready for their team yet, and they want to send him or her to us to get that field time, to get some training and make sure they get the minutes they need to improve, we want to be there for part of that.

“That’s definitely a long-term goal of ours. Even if that doesn’t happen, our players will be seen on the radar by scouts and by social media. … Our goal is to put as many of these players as we can into professional soccer. We’re all dads, we’re all soccer nuts. We want to help these kids achieve their dream.”

A place to call home Both teams, for their first season at least, will play home games at the S.C. Johnson Athletic Center at Pritchard Park. The men kicked off their home slate on Saturday, June 3, against the St. Croix Legends, while the women hosted Bavarian United FC on June 7, both with 7 p.m. game times. The facility is a perfect place for RKC Third Coast to debut this summer, Zikowski said. “It’s a really nice, centrally-located facility,” he said. “We’re trying to represent the territory as Racine and Kenosha County. We’re trying to represent the cities and populations of those two.” Tickets are just $10 online at the RKC Third Coast website and $12 at the gate. The club is also heavily involved in social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And for that price, local fans will experience not only top-notch action on the field, but plenty of entertainment for their dollar, Zikowski said. “They should expect some good soccer, that’s for sure,” he said. “Hopefully, we can also show them a good time so people can hang out, come early. It’s going to be a beautiful summer here. We just want to make it fun.” And this certainly isn’t a short-term thing, Zikowski said, as everyone involved has their eyes on not just this year, but for many years to come. “Our intention is to be here for the long term,” he said. “None of us have anything else to do. Our kids are getting older. This is what we want to be involved in and what we want to do.” RKC Third Coast Season Schedule 2023-RKC-Third-Coast-game-flyer-Download RKC Third Coast home games 2023-RKC-Third-Coast-Home-game-flyer-generalDownload