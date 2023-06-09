RACINE — The Racine Public Library is launching the first bilingual Memory Café in Racine. The cafe’s announcement comes during June, marking Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

The establishment of this café was made possible by partnerships with the RPL, Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, Assisted Living Locators, and Senior Helpers.

The Memory Café will be at the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St. Anyone experiencing early-stage dementia, mild memory loss, or mild cognitive impairment, along with their loved ones, are welcome to attend.

Open monthly

This spot will serve, starting June 13, as a place that is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss and their loved ones to socialize, enjoy activities and make connections with others.

According to the release, The Memory Café will be facilitated in both English and Spanish and takes place every second Tuesday of each month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Racine Public Library’s Community Room.

Aiding those with memory loss

The goal is to help alleviate the social isolation this kind of memory loss may cause and allow those experiencing the impacts of memory loss to connect with others.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of dementia cases.

Alzheimer’s affects memory, thinking, and behavior, its symptoms can be so severe that they interfere with individuals’ daily lives, and oftentimes people experiencing its symptoms to rely on others to complete routine tasks, make plans, or visit with other people.

Additionally, per the library, staff members have been Purple Angel trained, designating the library as a “dementia-friendly” space that is accessible, welcoming, and safe for people experiencing dementia.

Register for the bilingual Memory Café by dropping in at the Café, online, or by calling the Racine Public Library at 262-636-9217.