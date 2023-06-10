RACINE — A structure fire occurred at a two-family residence on Franklin Street at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9. No injuries were reported.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a second-floor deck engulfed in flames that were also threatening the house, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

Fire remains under investigation

A quick attack had the fire under control in less than five minutes. There was minimal damage to the interior of both units but significant exterior damage to the deck and surrounding second-floor exterior siding.

Fourteen firefighters responded to the scene and worked expeditiously to mitigate the incident. The Racine Police Department and WE-Energies assisted at the scene with traffic control and utilities, respectively.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries to any fire department personnel.

The estimated damage to the structure is $40,000, and the estimated damage to the contents is $2,000.

Fire department issues reminder to public

The Racine Fire Department reminds residents to have a fire escape plan and practice it regularly. Smoke detectors should be installed on every level of the home, and batteries should be changed at least once a year.