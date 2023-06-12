RACINE COUNTY — The public is welcome to attend a free and informative chainsaw demonstration at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, on June 24.

Using a chainsaw can be a difficult and dangerous task, but Aaron Schauer, an Instructor and Program Director of the Arboriculture and Urban Forestry program at Gateway Technical College, is sharing his skills to help better equip chainsaw owners and users.

This event welcomes anyone who uses a chainsaw, wants to learn more about them, and wants to understand the importance of safety when using a chainsaw.

Chainsaw demonstration will include:

The presentation will introduce attendees to the basic rules and considerations when cutting with a chainsaw. River Bend Nature Center and Schauer will discuss cutting techniques, and how a chainsaw works to cut wood, chaps, and other safety equipment.

In addition, a basic tree-felling demonstration and discussion will occur.

Reservations are not required, however, notifying River Bend Nature Center if you plan to attend this chainsaw demonstration is appreciated. Donations are also welcome and appreciated. For more information about River Bend Nature Center visit their website or contact 262-639-1515.