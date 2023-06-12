RACINE — A 27-year-old Racine woman is facing the rest of her life in prison after she allegedly stabbed a man to death over the weekend.

Adele Gomez-Zuniga was charged Monday, June 12, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, she faces the rest of her life in prison.

The criminal complaint: verbal altercation leads to stabbing, death

According to the criminal complaint, Gomez-Zuniga and the man visited the beach on June 10 with another couple. After Gomez-Zuniga returned home from driving her friend’s boyfriend home, the man accused Gomez-Zuniga of cheating on him with her friend’s boyfriend.

The two began arguing, and the verbal altercation escalated into a physical one. According to the criminal complaint, the man went to the home’s basement to retrieve cash he and the defendant had been saving.

When he re-entered the kitchen, Gomez-Zuniga was holding a knife. The man told Gomez-Zuniga she was stupid and wouldn’t do anything, and that’s when she stabbed him. She also told investigators she takes Zoloft regularly but hadn’t taken it that day.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m. and found the man lying in the street bleeding from a chest wound. Gomez-Zuniga was lying next to him, and she told investigators that after she stabbed him, the man ran out of the house and collapsed in the street after yelling for help, the complaint reads. The man later died from his injuries.

Gomez-Zuniga was assigned a $500,000 cash bond and ordered to stay away from the man’s family. She will next be in court on June 21 for her preliminary hearing.