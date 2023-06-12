RACINE — Giving to the Nations, whose mission is to end hygiene poverty, is hosting a hygiene giveaway on June 17 at Knapp School, 2701 17th St., for community members in need.

This event is offered in partnership with the City of Racine and Grow Racine.

Together, these community organizations aim to supply those in need with essential items.

Hygiene products available

From 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, various products will be distributed including: shampoo

body wash

paper towels

toilet paper

laundry detergent hand soap

hand sanitizer

dishwashing detergent

multi-purpose cleaner

Directions

Those attending are encouraged to enter off Quincy Avenue and exit onto Grange Avenue whether coming on foot or by car.

