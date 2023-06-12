RACINE — Giving to the Nations, whose mission is to end hygiene poverty, is hosting a hygiene giveaway on June 17 at Knapp School, 2701 17th St., for community members in need.
This event is offered in partnership with the City of Racine and Grow Racine.
Together, these community organizations aim to supply those in need with essential items.
Hygiene products available
From 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, various products will be distributed including:
- shampoo
- body wash
- paper towels
- toilet paper
- laundry detergent
- hand soap
- hand sanitizer
- dishwashing detergent
- multi-purpose cleaner
- disinfecting wipes
Directions
Those attending are encouraged to enter off Quincy Avenue and exit onto Grange Avenue whether coming on foot or by car.
Community resources
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.