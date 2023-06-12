YORKVILLE — A 22-year-old Greendale man was killed Friday, June 9, when the motorcycle he was driving was in an accident with a Nissan Altima.
According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. Friday to North Colony Avenue and Plank Road in Yorkville for reports of a motorcycle vs. car accident. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a Harley Davidson in the middle of the roadway and the silver Nissan in the ditch with heavy damage.
Nissan operator taken to hospital
A 25-year-old woman was driving the Nissan. She was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Motorcycle operator succumbed to injuries
The 22-year-old operator of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.
Racine County Crash Team members are investigating the cause of the accident.
Racine Police & Fire
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.