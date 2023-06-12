YORKVILLE — A 22-year-old Greendale man was killed Friday, June 9, when the motorcycle he was driving was in an accident with a Nissan Altima.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 6:50 p.m. Friday to North Colony Avenue and Plank Road in Yorkville for reports of a motorcycle vs. car accident. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a Harley Davidson in the middle of the roadway and the silver Nissan in the ditch with heavy damage.

Nissan operator taken to hospital

A 25-year-old woman was driving the Nissan. She was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Motorcycle operator succumbed to injuries

The 22-year-old operator of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Racine County Crash Team members are investigating the cause of the accident.