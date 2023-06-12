Summer is on its way, but it is not too late to start making a Spring Vegetable Saute. UW-Extension of Racine County is encouraging community members to try this meal for a filling and healthy option.
In this Spring Vegetable Saute, “include that springtime produce you may be seeing in your pantries, stores, and gardens. As always, this is a flexible recipe and can be used to utilize whatever vegetables you’ve got on hand,” said Jillian Frideres, M.S. FoodWIse Nutrition Educator, Racine/Kenosha.
It is easily made in 30 minutes and can be fit to meet your dietary needs and likes. This meal is great for vegetarians, but also people can add meat to the dish if they’d like to.
While this dish can be made quickly and feed a family, it does not lack. Try it by viewing the Spring Vegetable Saute recipe in English or Spanish below.
The recipe: Spring Vegetable Saute
For more information visit the visit the FoodWIse website or reach out to Jillian Frideres, M.S.
FoodWIse Nutrition Educator, Racine/Kenosha by contacting 262-635-5394 or emailing jillian.frideres@wisc.edu.
Shop locally for produce
Need to shop in order to make this dish? Consider making a stop at various farmers markets in Racine County.
2023 Racine County Farmers Market Guide
It’s officially that time of the year when you can trade shopping at a grocery store for strolling the streets at a local farmers market. Local farmers and business owners supply…
