RACINE — Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin (“Molina”) will join community partners in supporting new and expectant mothers in southeast Wisconsin with a community baby shower.

As a co-sponsor of the Racine Community Baby Shower, Molina will distribute newborn onesies, baby bottles and a limited number of diaper bags.

Participants can also receive blood pressure checks, information about public assistance programs, domestic violence support, guidance for first-time mothers, and much more.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Racine County’s percentage of babies with low birthweight is above the state average and it has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the state. Wisconsin’s infant mortality rate has consistently stayed above the national average.

Additional sponsors include Parent Life, Familia Dental, Aurora Health Care, and Racine County Economic Support Services.

Those planning to attend the Racine Community Baby Shower are strongly encouraged to register ahead of the event by using the QR code below. The first 100 people to register will receive a new diaper bag.

Media are invited to attend.

Racine Community Baby Shower What: Community Baby Shower Where: Gateway Technical College

1001 S. Main St.

Racine, WI 53403 When: Saturday, June 17, 2023

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For questions, contact Brit Paulsen, AVP of community engagement, Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin, at 920-227-8189.

