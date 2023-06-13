CALEDONIA — A 32-year-old Caledonia woman is facing the next few years in prison after allegedly stealing almost $1,000 in food and other products from Pick ‘n Save.

Kayla Koenig was charged Thursday, June 8, in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of theft from a retail establishment for goods valued at more than $500 but less than $5,000. If convicted, she faces up to 3-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: woman caught stealing on video surveillance

According to the criminal complaint, police were called on June 5 to the Pick ‘n Save, 5111 Douglas Ave., for a report of retail theft that occurred on June 2. Officers reviewed video surveillance that shows a woman, later identified as Koenig, filling a cart with food and other items, scanning them through self-checkout, and leaving without paying.

Koenig scanned a total of 125 items totaling $970.29, the complaint continues.

The store rewards card Koenig used belonged to a member of her family, but investigators were unable to locate her. According to the criminal complaint, Koenig was taken into custody for stealing the goods on June 7 when they responded to a residence for a party who wanted Koenig removed. The resident allowed officers to enter her home to arrest the suspect in relation to her stealing goods from the local grocery store.

Koenig was assigned a $1,000 signature bond and ordered to stay away from Pick ‘n Save, her family member, and the person who called the police to have her removed from their residence. She will next be in court on June 21 for her preliminary hearing.