RACINE — This summer, the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is hosting its annual Movies in the Park series as a way to provide free family entertainment in an outdoor setting for community members.
Movies being shown will run for 90 minutes and take place in the City of Racine from June through August.
All movies start at dusk, which is at approximately 8:30 p.m., during the summer months.
Be prepared and pack ahead
Families are encouraged to pack lawn chairs, blankets and snacks or refreshments when heading out for a fun night in the park watching a family-friendly flick.
Note that these events are weather permitting. It is recommended that families bring insect repellent as well.
While this is a family-friendly event, pets are not allowed to attend.
2023 City of Racine Movies in the Park
|Date
|Start time
|Location
|Movie
|June 29
|Dusk
|Matson Park
1110 South St.
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|July 28
|Dusk
|Gilmore Fine Arts School
2330 Northwestern Ave.
|Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
|Aug. 1
|Dusk
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
2221 Douglas Ave.
|Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
|Aug. 17
|Dusk
|Solbraa Park
3825 16th St.
|The Super Mario Movie
Dates for Movies in the Park are subject to change at the discretion of the City of Racine PRCS.
Things to do
Events
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.