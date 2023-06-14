RACINE — This summer, the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is hosting its annual Movies in the Park series as a way to provide free family entertainment in an outdoor setting for community members.

Movies being shown will run for 90 minutes and take place in the City of Racine from June through August.

All movies start at dusk, which is at approximately 8:30 p.m., during the summer months.

Be prepared and pack ahead

Solbraa Park – Credit: City of Racine PCRS

Families are encouraged to pack lawn chairs, blankets and snacks or refreshments when heading out for a fun night in the park watching a family-friendly flick.

Note that these events are weather permitting. It is recommended that families bring insect repellent as well.

While this is a family-friendly event, pets are not allowed to attend.

2023 City of Racine Movies in the Park

Date Start time Location Movie June 29 Dusk Matson Park

1110 South St. Minions: The Rise of Gru July 28 Dusk Gilmore Fine Arts School

2330 Northwestern Ave. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Aug. 1 Dusk Cesar Chavez Community Center

2221 Douglas Ave. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Aug. 17 Dusk Solbraa Park

3825 16th St. The Super Mario Movie 2023 Movies in the Park

Dates for Movies in the Park are subject to change at the discretion of the City of Racine PRCS.

