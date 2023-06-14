RACINE, Wis. — A shouting match between two groups of people in connection with the current homicide trial erupted outside the Racine County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, June 14, which prompted dozens of law enforcement officials to respond.
The incident occurred during the lunch break of a jury trial involving a fatal shooting. The two groups involved were family members of the victim and the defendant.
Sincere Granados, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Sept. 3, 2021, shooting death of Jayden Cronin, 17, a senior at Racine Unified’s Turning Point Academy.
The trial
There is no known motive for the homicide. Investigators theorize the shooting was gang-related and allege that Cronin was a member of a south-side gang, the Dirty P’s, walking through a north-side neighborhood that is considered the territory of the NFL (Northside For Life).
Witnesses say that harsh words were exchanged between the two groups inside the courtroom and that the shouting match continued when the groups went outside for lunch. Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Racine Police Department were called to the scene to separate the two groups.
No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported. The street in front of the law enforcement center was closed for a short time but has since reopened.
The jury trial is expected to continue Wednesday.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.