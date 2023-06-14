RACINE, Wis. — A shouting match between two groups of people in connection with the current homicide trial erupted outside the Racine County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, June 14, which prompted dozens of law enforcement officials to respond.

The incident occurred during the lunch break of a jury trial involving a fatal shooting. The two groups involved were family members of the victim and the defendant.

Sincere Granados, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Sept. 3, 2021, shooting death of Jayden Cronin, 17, a senior at Racine Unified’s Turning Point Academy.

The trial

There is no known motive for the homicide. Investigators theorize the shooting was gang-related and allege that Cronin was a member of a south-side gang, the Dirty P’s, walking through a north-side neighborhood that is considered the territory of the NFL (Northside For Life).

Tension was high outside the courthouse on Wednesday at the trial of 16-year-old Sincere Granados. The teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Sept. 3, 2021, shooting death of Jayden Cronin, 17. Granados was only 14 at the time of the shooting. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Witnesses say that harsh words were exchanged between the two groups inside the courtroom and that the shouting match continued when the groups went outside for lunch. Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Racine Police Department were called to the scene to separate the two groups.

No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported. The street in front of the law enforcement center was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

The jury trial is expected to continue Wednesday.