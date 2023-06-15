RACINE — The City of Racine, in partnership with Community Consulting, will host the official first annual Juneteenth Day Parade on June 17 in Downtown Racine.

“It (Juneteenth Day) represents freedom and ideology that America can actually be realized as a more perfect union,” says Corey Prince, owner of Community Consulting and community advocate. “To celebrate America means to celebrate America in all of this fullness, and that encompasses the freeing of enslaved people in America, and so what greater celebration is there?”

Last year saw an unofficial Juneteenth parade down De Koven Avenue with a terrific community turnout, so it was decided to begin planning for an annual event. This year marks the first official sanctioned Juneteenth Day Parade, with an expanded parade route, for the City of Racine.

Corey Prince speaks with a community leader at the Patton Law Office open house, where Community Consulting is located. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

The parade lineup starts at 8 a.m. and will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Spectators are welcome to line the streets and celebrate.

“We will be inviting the community to come and celebrate the freedom of the last enslaved Americans,” says Prince.

The parade will feature floats, community members, business owners, 2023 Miss Juneteenth, Ava Collier-White, 2023 Mr. Juneteenth, who will be celebrated and revealed at the Sneaker Ball on Friday night (June 16), community leaders, and more.

“If we are the greatest country, the freest nation, all of those things, what greater celebration is there than the emancipation of enslaved Americans?” says Prince. The new parade route The route set for the first annual Juneteenth Day parade will start at Fourth and Main Streets. It will then proceed to 14th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. The parade will conclude at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. Miss Juneteenth 2023, Ava Collier-White – Credit: Professional Women’s Network for Service

“To me, I just see it as an opportunity for the community to come out and then piggyback right off of the parade into the opening ceremony,” explains Prince.

Following the parade, the community will celebrate the 48th annual Juneteenth Celebration from noon until 8 p.m. at the center.

Volunteer

Want to be a part of the fun but be more than a spectator? Volunteer at this year’s event. For more information visit the Google Form.

Contact 262-955-8143 or racinejuneteenthinfo@gmail.com for more information.