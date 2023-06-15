RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality alert for Southern, Eastern, and North Central Wisconsin through midnight tonight.

This alert affects people living in the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Air Quality Alert due to Canadian wildfires

The alert comes, once again, due to the active Canadian wildfires. Continued smoke from these Canadian wildfires has led the Wisconsin DNR to recommend that Wisconsinites should reduce time spent outdoors due to ongoing air quality alerts.

The alert states as daytime heating and vertical mixing increase, surface smoke impacts may also increase, spreading north and east.

According to the DNR, across Wisconsin, health impacts are expected where the air quality index is expected to range from the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to the “unhealthy” level.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense and reducing heavy exertion. It is also recommended to consider rescheduling or moving events indoors.

Stay in the know

It is important to stay up to date with alerts impacting Wisconsin. Check the local Air quality index by visiting the statewide air monitoring network – Wisconsin Data Map.

“This is the sixth time this spring that an air quality advisory has been issued in Wisconsin. All six have been a direct result of Canadian wildfire smoke. Air quality alerts are expected to continue through the summer, as wildfires continue to occur. The DNR asks the public to stay vigilant as alerts are issued,” says the release from the DNR.