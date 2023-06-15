RACINE COUNTY — Father’s Day weekend is approaching and there is no better way to spend time with the one you love than sipping on a cold one with your old man, your pops, and/or granddad.
This weekend is all about Dad, so why not treat him to a good time and some good brews? Racine and Kenosha Counties have various options for indoor and outdoor experiences.
The local options below are open and operating on Father’s Day weekend in Racine and Kenosha Counties. Please note local brews can be enjoyed at various entities throughout the two counties and this is not a complete list.
Which spot will be your key to a fun Father’s Day weekend?
Beer Gardens open Father’s Day weekend
Racine County Beer Gardens
|Beer Garden
|This Weekend’s Hours
|Location
|Franksville Craft Beer Garden
|Thursday
5 to 9 p.m.
Friday
1 to 9 p.m.
Saturday
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|9614 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126
|Union Grove Beer Garden
|June 16 – 17
5 to 9 p.m.
|School Yard Park
1365 State St.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Low Daily
(outdoor beer garden and indoor taproom)
|Thursday
4 to 8 p.m.
Friday
4 to 10 p.m.
Saturday
Noon to 10 p.m.
Sunday
Noon to 6 p.m.
| 700 N. Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|1 of Us Brewing Co.
(outdoor beer garden and indoor taproom)
|Thursday
5 to 9 p.m
Friday
4 to 9 p.m.
Saturday
2 to 9 p.m.
Sunday
Noon to 6 p.m.
|8100 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
Kenosha County Beer Gardens
|Beer Garden
|This Weekend’s Hours
|Location
|Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally
|Thursday
3 to 9 p.m.
Friday
3 to 9 p.m.
Saturday
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|HarborPark
5501 Ring Road
Kenosha, WI 53140
|Petrifying Springs Biergarten
|Thursday
4 to 9 p.m.
Friday
4 to 9 p.m.
Saturday
Noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday
Noon to 8 p.m.
|Located within Petrifying Springs Park
5555 7th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
|Lake Andrea Biergarten
|Thursday & Friday
4 to 9 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
Noon to 9 p.m.
|Lake Andrea
10023 Park Drive
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
