RACINE COUNTY — Father’s Day weekend is approaching and there is no better way to spend time with the one you love than sipping on a cold one with your old man, your pops, and/or granddad.

This weekend is all about Dad, so why not treat him to a good time and some good brews? Racine and Kenosha Counties have various options for indoor and outdoor experiences.

The local options below are open and operating on Father’s Day weekend in Racine and Kenosha Counties. Please note local brews can be enjoyed at various entities throughout the two counties and this is not a complete list.

Which spot will be your key to a fun Father’s Day weekend?

Beer Gardens open Father’s Day weekend

Racine County Beer Gardens

Union Grove Beer Garden Credit: UGBG Facebook page

Beer Garden This Weekend’s Hours Location Franksville Craft Beer Garden Thursday

5 to 9 p.m.

Friday

1 to 9 p.m.

Saturday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Franksville, WI 53126 Union Grove Beer Garden June 16 – 17

5 to 9 p.m. School Yard Park

1365 State St.

Union Grove, WI 53182 Low Daily

(outdoor beer garden and indoor taproom) Thursday

4 to 8 p.m.

Friday

4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday

Noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday

Noon to 6 p.m. 700 N. Pine St.

Burlington, WI 53105 1 of Us Brewing Co.

(outdoor beer garden and indoor taproom) Thursday

5 to 9 p.m

Friday

4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday

2 to 9 p.m.

Sunday

Noon to 6 p.m. 8100 Washington Ave.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Beer Gardens open on Father’s Day weekend in Racine County

Kenosha County Beer Gardens

Petrifying Springs Biergarten Credit: Pets Biergarten Facebook page

Beer Garden This Weekend’s Hours Location Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally Thursday

3 to 9 p.m.

Friday

3 to 9 p.m.

Saturday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. HarborPark

5501 Ring Road

Kenosha, WI 53140 Petrifying Springs Biergarten Thursday

4 to 9 p.m.

Friday

4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday

Noon to 9 p.m.

Sunday

Noon to 8 p.m. Located within Petrifying Springs Park

5555 7th St.

Kenosha, WI 53144 Lake Andrea Biergarten Thursday & Friday

4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

Noon to 9 p.m. Lake Andrea

10023 Park Drive

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Beer Gardens open on Father’s Day weekend in Kenosha County