The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, June 15. This week, Racine County Eye editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings around Racine County with TMJ4 anchors Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.
1. 2023 Miss Juneteenth: Ava Collier-White
Ava Collier-White, a Racine resident and student at The Prairie School, has been named this year’s Miss Juneteenth.
The Miss Juneteenth pageant that she won is part of a week-long series of Juneteenth events taking place through June 19 in the City of Racine.
Learn about her accomplishments as a scholar and student-athlete by reading the article all about her.
2. 1st annual Juneteenth Day Parade
Along with celebrating the crowning of a new Miss Juneteenth, Loren informed viewers that the first annual Juneteenth Day Parade is happening in Downtown Racine on June 17.
This celebration is hosted and sponsored by Community Consulting LLC.
The parade lineup starts at 8 a.m. and will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Spectators are welcome to line the streets and celebrate. For the route, read more on the Racine County Eye.
3. Slumberland Rentals
Logan and Bryce Sinnett and Marcus and Katie Boehm founded Slumberland Rentals with the goal to make dreams come true.
The Sinnett family operates out of Racine, whereas the Boehm family is based out of Green Bay, offering specialty tent rentals for sleepovers and parties.
To learn about tent rentals visit their Business Spotlight article.
About the segment
Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.
These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.
