Obituary for Barbara Mae Kirby

September 15, 1944 – June 14, 2023

Barbara Mae Kirby, 78, passed away on June 14 at her residence.

Barbara Mae Kirby

She was born on Sept. 15, 1944, to the late Elmer and Ruth (nee: Bigelow) Schultz in Columbus, Wis. Barbara was united in marriage to James Kirby on July 15, 1970, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, Wis. She received her master’s degree at UW-Milwaukee. Barbara was employed by Kenosha Unified School District as a special education teacher for 35 years, retiring in 2000.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, James Kirby; son, Brian (Amber) Kirby; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Michael) Polfus of Carney, Mich., Miles Kirby, and Sebastian Kirby, both of Racine; great-grandchildren, Otis, Scout, and Hadley Polfus of Carney, Mich.

Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Brett Kirby; and parents, Elmer and Ruth Schultz.

Services

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the Ronald McDonald House have been suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.