RACINE — With the boating season now in full swing, owners in Racine are encouraged to take advantage of an important opportunity from the Coast Guard Auxiliary this Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 41 is hosting free vessel checks for all Racine boat owners at the Reefpoint Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inspectors, who will be on-site, will ensure that all required safety equipment is in place and in good order to qualify vessels for the coveted Coast Guard Auxiliary Vessel Safety Check Decal, according to a press release.

Lake Michigan, which is often referred to as an inland sea, is one of the most potentially dangerous bodies of water in the nation. Hundreds of shipwrecks litter its bottom, many of them near the Racine coastline.

Officials state that, by far the most essential piece of equipment to have on board is a Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Statistics show that 81% of all boating deaths are from drowning, and of those victims, 83% were not wearing life jackets.

About Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 41

Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 41 leads seven flotillas in an area of operations from Racine, south to Waukegan (Ill.) and west to Kane County (Ill.). The Division and its subordinate units augment active-duty Coast Guard missions, carry out boat patrols, educate the public in safe boating practices, and perform vessel safety checks to prevent loss of life or property. Credit: Racine County Eye

For questions about Saturday’s safety checks or to sign up, email uscgauxkenosha@gmail.com.