Obituary for Deborah ‘Debbie’ S. Kristopeit

August 16, 1967 – June 8, 2023

Deborah S. Kristopeit (nee: Kielbasa), 55, passed away on June 8 at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Debbie was born in Racine on Aug. 16, 1967, to Paul E. and Judith “Sue” (nee: Sorenson) Kielbasa.

Deborah “Debbie” S. Kristopeit

She was a 1985 graduate of William Horlick High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from UW-Milwaukee.

Debbie selflessly cared for others before herself. She was a dedicated nurse and loved caring for infants and children. Debbie was employed as a registered nurse with Ascension for 30 years, Aurora Health Care and the Racine Unified School District. She volunteered her nursing skills at the Village Creek Bible Camp.

Debbie was very faith-filled and a member of Grace Baptist Church, Racine. She was outgoing and funny and could light up a room. Debbie loved to sing with her daughter Julia and gave the best hugs.

She is survived by her children, Nathan Kristopeit and Julia Kristopeit; mother, Judy “Sue” Kristopeit; brothers, Christian Kielbasa, John (Lisa) Kielbasa, and Casimir “Casey” Kielbasa; and nephew, Zachary Kielbasa. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Paul Kielbasa, and many other relatives.

Services

Funeral services for Deborah will be held at noon on June 20 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.