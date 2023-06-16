TOWN OF NORWAY — A report of family trouble on June 13 at a Town of Norway residence led to the arrest of a 47-year-old woman for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Patty D. Golembiewski is free from custody on a $1,500 signature bond, according to Racine County Circuit Court records.

The criminal complaint: disorderly conduct with domestic abuse enhancer

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the residence after a report the defendant was intoxicated, causing problems at the house and scaring a 6-year-old in the home.

The defendant’s adult daughter—who called police—and a young child, were the only two other occupants in the home. The daughter stated that Golembiewski had started drinking at 9:30 a.m. and was intoxicated.

Golembiewski created a disturbance, the daughter said, and the argument scared the young child. When the daughter took the other child into her bedroom, the defendant allegedly pounded on the door, attempted to push it open, and eventually grabbed her daughter’s dress, ripping the shoulder strap, the complaint states.

When police spoke with the defendant, she stated she had consumed a small amount of alcohol, along with nonalcoholic beverages. Police noted that her speech was slow and slurred, and they could detect an odor of alcohol on her breath.

Police arrested the defendant for disorderly conduct, and because Golembiewski and her daughter reside at the same residence, an added clause of domestic abuse was added to the charge, the complaint states. A preliminary breath test revealed that Golembiewski had a blood alcohol content of 0.341, more than four times the legal limit of 0.08. As officers took her to the hospital to be medically cleared, she allegedly stated, “You’ll be seeing me again. I’m going to beat her (expletive) when I get home.” Golembiewski is due back in court on Sept. 12 for a status conference. Disorderly conduct is only one danger of having a Blood Alcohol Content level of .341. – Credit: Aware Awake Alive