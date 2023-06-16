Obituary for Leo John Kluge

November 18, 1934 – June 10, 2023

Leo John Kluge, 88, of Racine, passed away on June 10 with his loving family by his side. Leo was the son of William E. and Mary H. (nee: Bruce) Kluge and was born on Nov. 18, 1934, in the city of Viroqua in Vernon County, Wis. Leo graduated in 1953 from Eau Claire Senior High School. He married Diane L. Corwin on April 7, 1962, at the First Presbyterian Church in Racine.

Leo was a happy, hardworking, family man who had worked for Allied Moving, then for 7up – American Bottling Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed camping, family vacations, working on projects and spending time with family and friends. In his later years, he enjoyed watching Packers games and “Wheel of Fortune.”

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Diane Kluge; children, Timothy of Sun City, Ariz., and Kim Parsons of Racine; grandchildren, Megan Parsons of Milwaukee, and Krys Parsons of Madison. He is further survived by brothers, Carl (Mary) Kluge, Elmer Wold, David Wold; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Clarence (Erma) Phephles, Arthur (Alvina) Phephles, Mary (Henry) Bohl, Tina Mae (Glenn) Storberg, June Kluge, Harold (Joyce) Kluge, Rose Brantner, and Morris Wold.

Services

A memorial service for Leo John Kluge will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 24 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.