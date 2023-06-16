The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Drought Information Statement acknowledging that in southern Wisconsin moisture levels are ranking at the abnormally dry to moderate drought level.

Drought conditions have ranged from abnormally dry to moderate drought across much of southern Wisconsin per the drought monitor. The latest update was provided on June 13.

The drought monitor is a multi-agency effort that involves the NOAA National Weather Service and the National Centres for Environmental Information, the United States Department of Agriculture, State, and Regional climatologist, and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Key points from the report

According to the NWS, the following key points were made in the moderate drought statement: Much of southern Wisconsin is in Moderate Drought and the remainder is considered Abnormally Dry.

Dryness started in mid-April and drought conditions started in late May to early June.

Depending on the location, the past 30 days rank as the 5 to 20th driest on record, and the past 60 days rank as the top 10 to 30th driest.

Precipitation deficits are 3 to 5 inches over the past 30 days and 4 to 6 inches over the past 60 days.

View the report online.

Looking ahead

Reports from NWS indicate that during the second half of June, there are enhanced odds of above-average temperature and near-normal precipitation impacting Wisconsin.

According to these calculations, if that verifies, drought conditions are likely to continue and impact Wisconsin. Looking past June, during July through September there are slightly enhanced odds of above-average temperatures and near-normal temperatures that could impact Wisconsin.

Drought Monitors

Monitor the conditions in Racine and Kenosha Counties by visiting the monitor by clicking the desired button below with the designated county of your preference.

Learn more about droughts by visiting drought.gov.