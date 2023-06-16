Obituary for Noel Matson Newgord

August 8, 1933 – May 18, 2023

Noel Matson Newgord (89), born in Goodell, Iowa on Aug. 8, 1933, left the cornfields of Iowa to live a full life but never forgot his hometown, family and friends. He was the son of Harry M. and Alva (Matson) Newgord. Noel passed away from a very aggressive cancer on May 18, 2023, at Ascension Hospital, Racine, Wis., with his wife and two sons at his bedside.

Noel graduated from Goodell High School (1951) and earned an Associate of Arts Degree (1953) from Waldorf College, Forest City, Iowa. Noel served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 and was assigned to the Adjunct General Division of Headquarters United States Army Europe stationed in Heidelberg, Germany for eighteen months. His time in Germany offered him the opportunity to visit European sites, unimaginable while growing up in North Central Iowa.

Following his military service, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn. (1958) and his Masters Degree in Business Education (1969) from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill. Noel moved to Racine, Wis. in 1959 to begin his teaching career and taught business education courses for 31 years at Washington, Gilmore and Jerstad Agerholm Junior High Schools; retiring in 1990.

On July 6, 1963, Noel married Donna Kuhl, who was a first-year art teacher at Washington Junior High School. They have two sons, Kurt M. Newgord of Racine, and Gary E. Newgord (Kelly) of Austin, Texas. As a family, they traveled the United States and as the boys graduated from college they began their world travels; having visited 50 countries. Noel and his sons built model cars and rockets, attended drag racing events with neighbor boys, concerts, and ball games. He was a proud grandfather (Grandpa Doodle and Grandpoop) of three special grandchildren – Soren, Odin and Marlo.

Noel became a Chicago Cubs fan in 1945 and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan for life. During his boy’s adolescent years, he coached their softball teams. Noel did extensive volunteering as president of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, giving his time at Real Racine, and for 17-18 years he organized the Downtown Parish Food and Clothing Bank.

During the past ten years, he had been collecting signed baseball pictures which filled his days researching, plus reading WWII history and political history books.

“Noel was one of a kind! A man of humor, love, kindness and intelligence.”

Noel is survived by his loving wife Donna and his two sons and families; his sister, Mildred Quanrud, Rochester, Minn.; nephew David Quanrud (Jean), Tuscon, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Janet Kuhl, Racine; and many relatives scattered across the USA; three special friends – John, Dick and Larry, plus his special church family at Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community.

Services

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Additional notification will be sent at a later date.

We wish to thank Dr. Jerry Hardacre, Dr. Michael Ansani, Dr. Diana Turner and the many wonderful nurses for providing special care for Noel while at Ascension Hospital, Racine.

Memorial remembrances can be made to the following local charities – Health Care Network, Racine Public Library, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), Racine Theatre Guild and the Racine Heritage Museum.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.