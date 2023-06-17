Obituary for Phyllis Theresa Roszkowski

March 20, 1928 – June 9, 2023

Phyllis Theresa Roszkowski (nee: McManus), 95, peacefully passed away on June 9. She was born on March 20, 1928, in Oxbow, Saskatchewan, Canada, the daughter of James and Mary (nee: Coughlin) McManus. Phyllis graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Regina Saskatchewan in 1945. She moved to Racine in 1946.

Phyllis held secretary and bookkeeping jobs at various companies. On June 4, 1960, in Holy Name Church, she was united in marriage to Chester Roszkowski. Phyllis was a member of St. Lucy’s Church and was involved as a Eucharistic minister, CCD teacher, Altar Society, and other volunteer opportunities. Phyllis loved playing cards and treasured her bridge club friends.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Tally) Roszkowski of Racine, Jane (Andrew) Held of Madison, and Alan Roszkowski of Racine; grandchildren, Alex (Diane), Hannah (Parker Jones), Claire, Sophie, Elliot, Eva, Naomi, Caroline; sisters-in-law, Marge McManus of Eau Claire, Patricia Roszkowski of Greenfield; and brother-in-law Victor Kirsch of Edina, Minn.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John (Patricia) McManus, Gerald (Iva) McManus, Margaret (Ralph) Mulroy, Bernadette (Harry) Nielsen, Douglas McManus, and Mary Kirsch; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harriet Kaminski, Walter (Margaret) Roszkowski, Sophie Pierce, Casimir (Katie) Roszkowski, Stanley (Betty) Roszkowski, Henry (Faith) Roszkowski, Alex (Delia) Roszkowski, Eugene (Winifred) Roszkowski, and Edward Roszkowski.

Services

A memorial mass for Phyllis Theresa Roszkowski will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on July 5 at St. Lucy Catholic Church. A luncheon will immediately follow. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Lucy Church, the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.

A special thank you to nurses from Ascension Healthcare for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.