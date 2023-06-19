UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): At 1:05 p.m., a Racine County Public Works employee noticed the barn fire from the road and called emergency services.

Responding to the call were Engine 11, Engine 10, Racine Fire Bells, Caledonia Police, and the Command vehicle from Battalion 11. The crews had the fire contained by 1:35 p.m.

Credit: Caledonia Fire Department

Credit: Caledonia Police Department The main building involved was a 33×25 barn, about 1,400 square feet, per CFD. The first to arrive on the scene was Sgt. Gardiner. Upon arrival, he said the fire was protruding from the south and east faces of the structure.

Lieutenant Walter Leininger spoke with the Racine County Eye on the scene. The cause of the barn fire is currently unknown, but they are actively working on finding the source.

“We don’t know. We do have an investigator on scene right now that’s taking a look at possible causes. Yeah, so we’re not sure,” said Leininger.

All humans safe; number of animal casualties unknown

No humans were injured in the fire. Leininger recalled the moments of searching and accounting for everyone.

“Initially, there were two people that were unaccounted for that was supposed to be working in the barn at the time the fire occurred,” said Leininger. “We tried, we searched, we could not locate them in there. They were later found,” he said. “They were safe.” Credit: Emma Widmar

While humans were all accounted for and safe, there were some animals that perished in the barn fire. The number and kind of animals are unknown at this time. Leininger said there could be dogs, or maybe goats.

“He’s got a plethora of animals,” said Gardiner.

The farm is owned by Joy Peter, who also owns a gas station on 7 Mile Road.

ORIGINAL STORY (2:09 p.m.):

CALEDONIA, WI — Fire and rescue personnel with the Caledonia Fire Department responded to a call of a barn fire at about 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 Block of 4 Mile Road.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are still at the scene. 4 Mile Road between County Trunk Highway V and the East Frontage Road is currently closed, said Sgt. Jim Gardiner, of the Caledonia Police Department.

“There might be some animals that have perished, but I can’t give you any definite numbers right now,” Gardiner said.

Cause of barn fire unknown at this time

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

We’ll update the story when we receive more information.