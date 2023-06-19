BURLINGTON — An exclusive art auction from Experience Burlington, formerly known as the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, is working to fund scholarships for local students.
The Experience Burlington Scholarship Fund is looking for people to bid on their selection of 15 uniquely painted garden poles.
R & M Elsbury Carpentry built the garden poles for the project as well as donated the wood, their time, and talents. Then, various community members took it upon themselves to channel their inner artists getting involved in the project, by painting a pole.
The poles are up for auction online until June 21 at 6 p.m.
They are calling on the public to participate in bidding, urging people to “do it for the students,” as released in their recent newsletter.
Photos of each garden pole are available online, but also at various local businesses throughout Burlington.
Art auction items
Burlington businesses participating in auction
|Business
|Location
|Garden pole
|Archives Bar & Grill
|356 N. Pine St.
|Groovy Baby
|Berkot’s Super Foods
|690 W. State St.
|Butterflies
|Burlington Garden Center
|5205 Mormon Road
|Flowers
|Burlington Menswear
|113 E. Chestnut St.
|Sunflowers
|Burlington Public Library
|166 E. Jefferson St
|Love Blooms
|Community State Bank- Burlington
|308 Bridge St.
|Springtime Blossoms
|Greenwoods State Bank
|241 E. Jefferson St.
|Butterfly House
|Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor
|129 E. Chestnut St.
|Just Bee
|Low Daily
|700 N. Pine St.
|Guardians of the Garden
|Miller Motors Sales
|1196 Milwaukee Ave.
|Purple Flowers
|Quotes + Cotton
|516 N. Pine St.
|How Great Thou Art
|Reineman’s True Value
|417 Milwaukee Ave.
|Smile Big
|The Coffee House on Chestnut & Pine
|492 N Pine St.
|Balloons with Flowers
|Town Bank
|400 Milwaukee Ave.
|Be Kind
|Trendsetters
|388 N Pine St.
|Where Flowers Bloom So Does Hope
Bid winners will pick up their pieces of art at Greenwoods State Bank on June 22 and 23.
