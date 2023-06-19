BURLINGTON — An exclusive art auction from Experience Burlington, formerly known as the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, is working to fund scholarships for local students.

The Experience Burlington Scholarship Fund is looking for people to bid on their selection of 15 uniquely painted garden poles.

R & M Elsbury Carpentry built the garden poles for the project as well as donated the wood, their time, and talents. Then, various community members took it upon themselves to channel their inner artists getting involved in the project, by painting a pole.

The poles are up for auction online until June 21 at 6 p.m.

They are calling on the public to participate in bidding, urging people to “do it for the students,” as released in their recent newsletter.

Photos of each garden pole are available online, but also at various local businesses throughout Burlington.

Art auction items

Credit: Experience Burlington

Burlington businesses participating in auction

Bid winners will pick up their pieces of art at Greenwoods State Bank on June 22 and 23.