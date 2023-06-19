Follow Us

BURLINGTON — An exclusive art auction from Experience Burlington, formerly known as the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, is working to fund scholarships for local students.

The Experience Burlington Scholarship Fund is looking for people to bid on their selection of 15 uniquely painted garden poles.

R & M Elsbury Carpentry built the garden poles for the project as well as donated the wood, their time, and talents. Then, various community members took it upon themselves to channel their inner artists getting involved in the project, by painting a pole.

The poles are up for auction online until June 21 at 6 p.m.

They are calling on the public to participate in bidding, urging people to “do it for the students,” as released in their recent newsletter.

Photos of each garden pole are available online, but also at various local businesses throughout Burlington.

Art auction items

Credit: Experience Burlington

Burlington businesses participating in auction

Business LocationGarden pole
Archives Bar & Grill356 N. Pine St.Groovy Baby
Berkot’s Super Foods690 W. State St.Butterflies
Burlington Garden Center5205 Mormon RoadFlowers
Burlington Menswear113 E. Chestnut St.Sunflowers
Burlington Public Library 166 E. Jefferson StLove Blooms
Community State Bank- Burlington308 Bridge St.Springtime Blossoms
Greenwoods State Bank241 E. Jefferson St.Butterfly House
Hansen’s Ice Cream Parlor129 E. Chestnut St.Just Bee
Low Daily700 N. Pine St.Guardians of the Garden
Miller Motors Sales1196 Milwaukee Ave.Purple Flowers
Quotes + Cotton516 N. Pine St.How Great Thou Art
Reineman’s True Value417 Milwaukee Ave.Smile Big
The Coffee House on Chestnut & Pine492 N Pine St.Balloons with Flowers
Town Bank400 Milwaukee Ave.Be Kind
Trendsetters388 N Pine St.Where Flowers Bloom So Does Hope

Bid winners will pick up their pieces of art at Greenwoods State Bank on June 22 and 23.

