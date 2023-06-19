RACINE COUNTY — The 12th Family Reunion Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 at the Johnson Park Pavilion, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wis.

This free-admission music festival is organized to celebrate life, family and friendship, and to support three incredible community organizations.

A saxophone performance delights folks at the 11th annual Family Reunion Music Festival last year. – Credit: Rene Amado This year’s proceeds will benefit the Racine Urban Garden Network and Family Power Music. Non-perishable food donations will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank.

Guests enjoy an eclectic array of locally-sourced food and drinks, art and music-themed activities for the whole family, a bounce house, yard games, a huge drum circle, and the chance to win amazing raffle prizes.

Family Reunion Music Festival information

Entertainment Schedule

12-12:30 Welcome and a word from FPM and RUGN 12:30-1:30 Poor Man’s Whiskey (cajun) 1:30-2 Poetry by Earth Talinna and Elizabeth Harmatys Park 2-3 Violet Wilder (indie rock/pop) 3-3:30 Poetry by Nick Demske, Ayesha Montgomery, and Nicholas Ravnikar 3:30-4:30 Kal Bergendahl Project (jazz/funk) 4:30-5 Poetry by Todd Krewal, Nico Speak Free, and Lyrical Lioness 5-6 Jah Boogie with Dub Foundation (roots reggae) 6-6:30 Family-friendly drum circle 6:30-8 Origins of Hip-Hop teaser featuring Dario Wilson, Kevin Peterson aka DJ Feed Me,

Puerto Wiccan, Erick Perkins aka EP The Hustler, and Beat Council (hip-hop) 2023 Family Reunion Music Festival entertainment schedule

Local talent takes the stage at the 11th annual Family Reunion Music Festival last year. – Credit: Rene Amado

Food Menu Smoked Pork from Dragon Pit BBQ

Tamales from I Love Tamales

Smoked Chicken from Dragon Pit BBQ

Vegetarian Fried Rice from SapSap

Vegan Curried Chickpeas from Chit Chaat

Corn Roaster

Baked Goods from Larsen Bakery Music of several genres is represented during the festival. – Credit: Rene Amado