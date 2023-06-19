Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — The 12th Family Reunion Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 at the Johnson Park Pavilion, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wis.

This free-admission music festival is organized to celebrate life, family and friendship, and to support three incredible community organizations.

Family Reunion Music Festival
A saxophone performance delights folks at the 11th annual Family Reunion Music Festival last year. – Credit: Rene Amado

This year’s proceeds will benefit the Racine Urban Garden Network and Family Power Music.

Non-perishable food donations will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank.

Guests enjoy an eclectic array of locally-sourced food and drinks, art and music-themed activities for the whole family, a bounce house, yard games, a huge drum circle, and the chance to win amazing raffle prizes.

Family Reunion Music Festival information

Entertainment Schedule

12-12:30Welcome and a word from FPM and RUGN
12:30-1:30Poor Man’s Whiskey (cajun)
1:30-2Poetry by Earth Talinna and Elizabeth Harmatys Park
2-3Violet Wilder (indie rock/pop)
3-3:30Poetry by Nick Demske, Ayesha Montgomery, and Nicholas Ravnikar
3:30-4:30Kal Bergendahl Project (jazz/funk)
4:30-5Poetry by Todd Krewal, Nico Speak Free, and Lyrical Lioness
5-6Jah Boogie with Dub Foundation (roots reggae)
6-6:30Family-friendly drum circle
6:30-8Origins of Hip-Hop teaser featuring Dario Wilson, Kevin Peterson aka DJ Feed Me,
Puerto Wiccan, Erick Perkins aka EP The Hustler, and Beat Council (hip-hop)
2023 Family Reunion Music Festival entertainment schedule
Family Reunion Music Festival
Local talent takes the stage at the 11th annual Family Reunion Music Festival last year. – Credit: Rene Amado

Food Menu

  • Smoked Pork from Dragon Pit BBQ
  • Tamales from I Love Tamales
  • Smoked Chicken from Dragon Pit BBQ
  • Vegetarian Fried Rice from SapSap
  • Vegan Curried Chickpeas from Chit Chaat
  • Corn Roaster
  • Baked Goods from Larsen Bakery
Family Reunion Music Festival
Music of several genres is represented during the festival. – Credit: Rene Amado
Family Reunion Music Festival

Local nonprofits

