RACINE COUNTY — The 12th Family Reunion Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 at the Johnson Park Pavilion, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wis.
This free-admission music festival is organized to celebrate life, family and friendship, and to support three incredible community organizations.
This year’s proceeds will benefit the Racine Urban Garden Network and Family Power Music.
Non-perishable food donations will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank.
Guests enjoy an eclectic array of locally-sourced food and drinks, art and music-themed activities for the whole family, a bounce house, yard games, a huge drum circle, and the chance to win amazing raffle prizes.
Family Reunion Music Festival information
Entertainment Schedule
|12-12:30
|Welcome and a word from FPM and RUGN
|12:30-1:30
|Poor Man’s Whiskey (cajun)
|1:30-2
|Poetry by Earth Talinna and Elizabeth Harmatys Park
|2-3
|Violet Wilder (indie rock/pop)
|3-3:30
|Poetry by Nick Demske, Ayesha Montgomery, and Nicholas Ravnikar
|3:30-4:30
|Kal Bergendahl Project (jazz/funk)
|4:30-5
|Poetry by Todd Krewal, Nico Speak Free, and Lyrical Lioness
|5-6
|Jah Boogie with Dub Foundation (roots reggae)
|6-6:30
|Family-friendly drum circle
|6:30-8
|Origins of Hip-Hop teaser featuring Dario Wilson, Kevin Peterson aka DJ Feed Me,
Puerto Wiccan, Erick Perkins aka EP The Hustler, and Beat Council (hip-hop)
Food Menu
- Smoked Pork from Dragon Pit BBQ
- Tamales from I Love Tamales
- Smoked Chicken from Dragon Pit BBQ
- Vegetarian Fried Rice from SapSap
- Vegan Curried Chickpeas from Chit Chaat
- Corn Roaster
- Baked Goods from Larsen Bakery
Local nonprofits
