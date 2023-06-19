CITY OF RACINE — On Juneteenth Day, in the City of Racine, the Juneteenth flag is flying at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

The flag that represents Freedom Day is flying directly under the American flag. It too is red, white, and blue and tells the story of Juneteenth Day.

Seated below “Old Glory,” the Juneteenth flag is also a symbol of freedom. – Credit: Emma Widmar It has been raised up on the flagpole after a weeklong celebration that included events, a parade, and community-centered activities taking place in the City of Racine. This also included naming Ava Collier-White as Miss Juneteenth 2023. Miss Juneteenth 2023, Ava Collier-White – Credit: Professional Women’s Network for Service

Juneteenth flag represented locally, statewide

The Juneteenth flag has temporarily replaced the Pride flag at City Hall. Once Juneteenth Day concludes, the Pride flag will resume its position on the flagpole outside City Hall until the end of June.

In addition, in the state of Wisconsin, there is a Juneteenth Day flag flying at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

For more information about Juneteenth and how to get involved with the celebrations next year, connect with the City of Racine.