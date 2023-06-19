Obituary for Ronald ‘Ron’ A. Primuth

October 25, 1939 – May 22, 2023

Ronald “Ron” A. Primuth, age 83, passed away on May 22, 2023, following a traumatic brain injury and a stroke. Ron was born on Oct. 25, 1939, to Adolph and Martha (Daft) Primuth.

Ron entered the Army in 1957 and served in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, then served six years in the Army Reserves. After his military service, Ron went into business for himself and opened Ron’s Custom Built Cabinets in Mount Pleasant. Ron created beautiful cabinets, furniture and countertops for clients’ homes and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

Ron was a true outdoorsman who hunted and fished most of his life. He loved fishing on Lake Michigan and in Mexico. He and Juliet hiked in Arizona and traveled to Australia, New Zealand, French Polynesia, Europe, Mexico, and the US National Parks. Many fantastic and exciting Big Game hunts were had in Alaska, Canada, Mexico and the Western States. He also loved the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers and the Brewers.

One of Ron’s most memorable accomplishments was being the Construction Captain for the Kids Connection Community-Built Playground in 2000 at Franksville Park.

Ron was a kind and gentle person, an expert craftsman, a caring husband, father/step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by many friends and relatives.

Ron leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Juliet (Edmands) Primuth; sons, Richard and Gregory (Lisa) Primuth, stepchildren, Kelly (Patricia) Blask, and Kevin Blask, and daughter, Wendy Kaisler. Grandchildren: Lauren, Haley and Taylor Primuth; Jonathan Blask, Taylor (John) Lesinski, Amber Blask (David Kuhagen), Jessica Blask (fiancé Kyle Liepelt), Samantha M. Blask (Ramiro Tovar), and Timothy Kaisler. Great-grandchildren: Sophia Saldivar, Roselie Tovar, Andrew and Reese Lesinski, Eva, Brionna, David Kuhagen Jr., and Deanna Kuhagen (due on Ron’s birthday Oct. 25, 2023).

Ron is survived by his favorite sisters: Sherry (Tom) Franseen, Carole (George) Mathieus, Patricia (Dave) Truelsen, relatives, and dear friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Martha (Daft) Primuth, sister, Mary Lynn Primuth, daughter-in-law, Sarah Blask, great-granddaughters, Samantha C. Blask and Susan Blask.

Services

There will be a celebration of Ron’s life held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2023. Visitation with family and friends will be prior to the service, from 4 until 6 p.m. with Pastor Chris Amundson presiding for the eulogy at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online.

Ron and Juliet support the T2T Foundation that provides handicapped accessible mortgage free-homes for disabled veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders (police and fire) with families.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.