3 new exhibitions open at the RAM Wustum Museum

RACINE — Three new exhibitions are now open at the Racine Art Museum (RAM) Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The following exhibits invite community members and those visiting the area to explore the creations and work of artists at a local art museum:

1. Past Tense: Exploring Two Print Portfolios from RAM’s Collection

Exhibit dates: June 14 – August 5, 2023

According to RAM, Past Tense: Exploring Two Print Portfolios from RAM’s Collection, was inspired by this year’s community art show.

This exhibit, as explained on the RAM website, dives into two different print portfolios that address time in different ways—each way connecting place to time and space. The two portfolios include The Wisconsin Sesquicentennial Portfolio and selections from John Doyle’s The Builders, The Great Human Race. To learn more read the exhibition notes. Gladys Nilsson | Sites Unseen from the Wisconsin Sesquicentennial Portfolio 2001 | Etching and acquaint, edition 87/123 22 3/16 x 31 3/16 inches | Racine Art Museum, The Karen Johnson Boyd Collection | Photography: Jarvis Lawson – Credit: RAM

2. RAM Showcase: Focus on Clay

Exhibit dates: June 14 – May 25, 2024 Per RAM, RAM Showcase: Focus on Clay centers on the work of artists of color, and those represented specifically reflect a range of artistic practices and approaches. Taken collectively, these objects represent multiple decades of working with clay. This exhibit highlights the work of contemporary artists of color. To learn more visit the exhibit webpage. Christopher Davis-Benavides | Ciudades V (Cities V) | 1987 | Glazed earthenware | 31 x 24 1/2 x 10 inches | Racine Art Museum, Gift of Angela and George Jacobi | Photography: Jarvis Lawson – Credit: RAM

3. Futures Reimagined: RAM Community Art Show

Exhibit dates: June 14 – August 5, 2023

This year’s community art show is titled Futures Reimagined: RAM Community Art Show. It features the work of 61 artists and their take on what a potential future—realistic or fantastical, possible or impossible—could look like.

Those featured in this show have participated in a class or workshop at RAM’s Wustum Museum within the last five years. It has also accepted Racine Art Guild members, Racine school teachers, RAM members, volunteers and staff. Scott Terry of Mahogany Gallery helped inspire this show through the theme of Mahogany Gallery’s Second Annual Wisconsin Black Art and Culture Expo, Black Futures. Learn more online. Diane Hamlin | Times Square | 2023 | Acrylic paint and ink | Photography: Tyler Potter – Credit: RAM

In addition to these three exhibits, there is always something happening at RAM. Visit here for a full list of current exhibits.

