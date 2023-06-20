MADISON — Nearly $50 million of Wisconsin’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Block Grant funds are being allocated by Gov. Tony Evers for Wisconsinites in need of heating assistance.

The funds will provide supplemental heating assistance to more than 170,000 households that have previously received benefits. A release from Gov. Evers’s office states this will bring an extra $279 to each household, on average for a total average benefit of $637.

“Making sure Wisconsinites can make ends meet and don’t have to choose between paying for their utilities and putting food on the table is the right thing to do,” said Gov. Evers. “With thoughtful planning and smart investments like this, we can prepare households for winter, build better economic stability for folks across our state, and maintain our state’s and our economy’s positive momentum.”

Additionally, $8 million of the heating assistance funds has been allocated for qualifying Wisconsinites for fuel oil and propane delivery.

Through this program, the LIHEAP funding will be able to purchase fuel oil and propane during the summer months, at lower prices, and help low-income households prepare for next winter.

“Making these supplemental benefits available will reduce the energy burden of our low-income households by helping to pay for home energy costs incurred this past heating season while better positioning them for the future,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

Families eligible for heating assistance

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) is funded in part by LIHEAP.

Eligibility for the program is based on a household’s income and family size.

To learn more about heating assistance eligibility, visit online.

Resources