CALEDONIA — A welfare check request on June 18 in the Village of Caledonia eventually led police to an abuse victim and later the suspect, who now faces six criminal charges.

Randall Scott Wagner, 37, of Franksville, is charged with felony second-degree sexual assault, which carries a maximum prison term of 40 years and a $100,000 fine.

Wagner also is charged with felony counts of intimidation of a victim, false imprisonment, and strangulation/suffocation, which carries a total maximum prison term of 22 years and a fine of $45,000. All four felony charges carry a domestic abuse enhancer.

In addition, Wagner was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Also this week, Wagner was charged in a separate case with felony physical abuse of the elderly, which carries a six-year prison term and a $10,000 fine, along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A $5,000 cash bond was set in that case.

The criminal complaints: sexual assault, domestic abuse, intimidation, battery, disorderly conduct, physical abuse of the elderly, and more

The most recent case against the defendant:

An officer with the Caledonia Police Department was dispatched to the 5000 block of Highway 38 for a welfare check after the caller advised her daughter was supposed to meet a friend, but had missed that meeting.

The caller further advised the defendant has a history of domestic abuse.

Before arriving at the residence, the officer was notified the victim was at Klema Feed on Northwestern Avenue and was “roughed up.” The woman had noticeable injuries to her face.

The victim stated she picked up the defendant at a gas station, when they began to argue. When the two got back to the residence, he allegedly grabbed her by the arm, dragged her into the house and down into the basement, where he pushed her against the wall about three times.

As she was pushed, the woman hit her head, she stated. The defendant then allegedly put his hands around her throat at least five times. The woman stated he then threw her to the ground two to three times and removed her clothing down to her underwear.

The woman stated that Wagner made statements like, “You betrayed me,” in reference to a time when she had called police. He then allegedly grabbed her breast for five seconds, and told her, “If you call, you’re done.”

Wagner then left for a village bar, and the woman was able to get to Klema Feed, where police later found her, the complaint states.

Police took Wagner into custody in the area that surrounds the bar. A preliminary breath test at the scene showed a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.25.

The second case against the defendant:

Police in April spoke with a 66-year-old woman, who stated she had been at a bonfire with the defendant and other people when he allegedly became upset by something she said.

As the woman began to leave, Wagner allegedly caught up with her in the driveway, grabbed her by the arm and put his hands on her throat. The woman stated she swung her arms to break the contact, but the defendant shoved her to the ground with both hands.

The woman stated she hit her head and may have momentarily lost consciousness from the fall. When she was able to get back to her feet, Wagner allegedly pushed her into her car and screamed at her to get off his property.

Police observed scrapes and bruises on the victim, including one on her elbow that had been covered in a band-aid, but began to bleed again when it was removed.

Wagner is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on June 28 for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.