May 8, 1935 – June 15, 2023

Suzanne M. Buffham, better known as Sue, passed away peacefully on June 15 at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Sue was born May 8, 1935, in Racine.

Sue loved her life. She retired from Heinrich Tools after 26 years. In retirement, she always had something epic to look forward to. You could find Sue in interesting corners of the world, zooming around in her sports car, dominating on the golf course, or taking tricks at a card table playing a fierce game of bridge.

Sue loved to read and visited the library on a rotating basis when she wasn’t cheering for the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. She had great pride in her Racine community. Her quick wit and high intelligence always made her a welcome guest. She was even entertaining her wonderful doctors and nurses during her final hours. Sue will be greatly missed as she was greatly loved.

Sue was an amazing mom to Ryen (Phil) Hagemann, Wendy (Rick) Bowman and Mike (Debbie) Buffham, and former daughter-in-law Denise Hodge; “Pretty Grandma Sue” to Richy Bowman (Milly), Ronny Bowman, Christopher Clausen, Megan Cooper, Kirsten (Courtland) Winegar, Clara Buffham (Kevin Paguel), Jasper Hagemann and Paige Hagemann. Sue had the gift of creating a unique bond with each grandchild. They were her greatest joys. Sue was a doting great-grandmother to Maxwell and Apple Cooper, Ben Bowman, and Aubrey Winegar; and a special aunt to Linda, Katie, and Nora.

Sue is also survived by her Harvest Home family, whom she adored and was fortunate enough to reside with for the past year. She was their favorite “grouch” and was always able to make people laugh and feel special. Special thank you and hugs to Angel, Cindy, Claudia, and the entire staff and special residents at Harvest Home who were always there for Sue and our family.

Sue is further survived by her dear friends and well-traveled companions, Elaine Hazlett, Sue Renquist, Carol Winterle, Nancy Litrenta, and many more friends that are too numerous to list here. Our family is beyond grateful for their support and love.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Luetta Scheller; sister, Barbara Davis; and her dear friend, Dorothy Brezinski, who passed away from cancer on Sue’s birthday in 2015.

A celebration of Sue’s life is being planned for a later date.

