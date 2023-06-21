RACINE COUNTY — A 41-year-old Pleasant Prairie man with four previous felony convictions that date back to 2003 faces four new criminal charges after his arrest on June 18 in Racine.

Jonathan F. Adams is charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor for his third operating while intoxicated offense.

The felony carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: reckless driver reported, narcotic overdose discovered

Police responded to the location of I-94 and Highway 11 in Racine County after a call for a reckless driver southbound on I-94 that had been “bouncing off the wall.”

Upon arrival, police observed several cars pulled over to the shoulder and a black VW Passat stopped with the operator, later identified as Adams, slumped over toward the passenger seat.

As officers administered Narcan, they observed a light odor of intoxicants coming from Adams’s breath. After a second dose, the complaint states the defendant opened his eyes and regained consciousness. Police observed that Adams was dazed and confused, and he admitted he was a recovering heroin addict.

After a series of field sobriety tests, Adams was taken to an area hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were unavailable.

During a search, police found a piece of folded paper in his wallet that contained a pink, powdery substance that later tested positive for 0.9 grams of fentanyl.

Previous felony convictions

Criminal court records show Adams was previously convicted of felony possession of narcotic drugs in 2022 in Waukesha County, felony burglary in Kenosha County in 2016, two felony counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or burglary in Racine County in 2010, and a felony count of criminal damage to property in Racine County in 2003.

Adams also was convicted of misdemeanor theft in 2009 in Racine County and has previous drunk driving convictions in Racine County in 2005 and 1999.

Adams, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on June 29, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.