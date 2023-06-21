MOUNT PLEASANT — A 28-year-old Racine man with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit – at 7:36 a.m. – faces a felony charge of hit-and-run causing injury after a crash on June 17 in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Miguel Angel Maldonado-Reynoso faces a maximum prison sentence of nine months and a $10,000 fine on the felony charge. Along with the felony charge, he also is charged with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated causing injury as a first offense.

The criminal complaint: felony hit-and-run causing injury in 2-car crash

Mount Pleasant Police responded to Highway 20 and Emmertsen Road for a two-car crash, and while en route, were advised that a black Hyundai had left the scene westbound on Washington Avenue. The witness told dispatch they had the license plate number and would be following the vehicle.

The victim in the crash stated he was northbound on Emmersten with a green light when his vehicle was struck on the passenger side. The other driver, later identified as Maldonado-Reynoso, left the scene.

According to the complaint, the victim suffered a hand injury to the point where it hurt when he tried to close his hand to make a fist.

A witness told police the defendant’s vehicle ran a red light, had car parts flying off it, and fled at more than 50 MPH before other officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 20 and Stuart Road.

Department of Transportation records showed the defendant has a suspended driver’s license, along with a pending OWI, first offense, in Racine County. When an officer made contact with Maldonado-Reynoso, his eyes were glossy and his speech was slurred, the complaint states.

The defendant stated he had consumed alcohol prior to the crash. After Maldonado-Reynoso failed a series of field sobriety tests, a preliminary breath test showed his BAC at 0.28. The legal limit in Wisconsin is 0.08.

A legal blood draw also was completed. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Maldonado-Reynoso told police he remembered being in the left lane, heading westbound on Highway 20. When asked by police why he didn’t stop after the crash, he stated he was “retarded and an idiot.”

Maldonado-Reynoso is free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond. He is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on June 28, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.