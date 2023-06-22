RACINE — 18 students enrolled in the Margaret Drysdale Reading Program at Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St., have graduated.

The Cops ‘N Kids Margaret Drysdale Reading Program graduating class of 2023. – Credit: CNK Reading Program

The following students, Toboisha Picket, Jr., Neture Brown, Royles Bruce III, Skylar Byrom, Kalei Cornett, Shumar Foulks, Jr., Railynn Golden, Rachel Golden II, Rhythm Golden-King, Malahni Kimbrough, Zacari McFarland, Ilani Morris, Travon Patterson, Camia Powell, Jess Jay Purdy, Antwon Smith, Jr., Nazir Smith, and Nasir Winkler participated in an advancement ceremony for the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Program on June 10 at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA Branch, 924 Center St.

About the program

The students, who are between the ages of two and four, have been meeting weekly since September. During their time in the program, they not only have begun learning to read, but they also have been working on other skills necessary for school, including more abstract skills such as acceptance, manners and respect.

Under the supervision of Cops ‘N Kids founder and Executive Director, Julia Witherspoon, students’ reading was shaped through books geared towards their age group and story time. Students also received free books to take home to start their own library.

Other important factors of this program included learning how to properly hold a pencil or crayon, cut with scissors, complete worksheets, work on puzzles, and create positive interactions on the playground at Wisconsin Lutheran.

A core mission of Cops ‘N Kids is building a connection with local police. Students met Chief Maurice Robinson and other officers from the Racine Police Department throughout the year.

The students’ successes led to an advancement ceremony from the Cops ‘N Kids Reading Program.

The ceremony According to a press release, “the advancement ceremony kicked off with the Chuck-E-Cheese students in song and dance. Julia welcomed all the children’s family and friends and had students recite ‘The Pledge of Allegiance.'” The ceremony was a time to highlight the students’ skills. They demonstrated their knowledge of vowels, colors, spatial concepts, reading, and an understanding of science through a demonstration. Witherspoon shared how all students worked hard throughout the learning process as she handed out valedictorian and salutatorian honors. Teacher Kim Prewitt stands with graduate and granddaughter, Rhythm Golden-King (pictured right) with her cousins and fellow graduates, Rachel Il & Railynn Golden (pictured left and in the middle) of this year’s Cops ‘N Kids Reading Program at the graduation ceremony. – Photo courtesy of Grandmother Rachel Golden-Peyton

In addition, she thanked and recognized all the parents, grandparents, volunteers, and the a community for their participation and support throughout the year and encouraged everyone to act as a village and lift the children up.

“Make sure they achieve this much every year,” Witherspoon said. “We want to see them all up here and succeeding all the way through high school graduation.”