RACINE — Racine Pride Day 2023 is set for this Sunday (June 25) at the Racine City Hall Plaza, 730 Washington Ave. The event, presented by the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin and the City of Racine, runs from 12 to 2 p.m.

Barb Farrar addresses the crowd at the 2022 Pride Day at Racine’s City Hall. – Credit: Paul Holley “What we do here is kind of unique,” said Barb Farrar, executive director of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin. “We’re taking the time to come together and talk about what’s going on here in Wisconsin and around the country.” The emphasis on sharing information with the community is especially important this year, given the recent barrage of legislation aimed at LGBTQ+ individuals in many states, she added. A “Love wins” sign is held up at the Pride event. – Credit: Paul Holley

Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and representatives from advocacy organizations, the Human Rights Campaign and Fair Wisconsin, are among the invited speakers for Racine Pride Day 2023.

“It’s a really neat event. Families are welcome,” said Farrar. Racine’s 2022 Pride Day event – the first in two years – attracted more than 100 LGBTQ+ community members and supporters to a colorful afternoon rally. Pride is shown in many ways, including those supporting their family members. – Credit: Paul Holley

Celebrating a past achievement

A Pride flag flies over Racine City Hall Plaza, 730 Washington Ave., in recognition of June Pride Month. Racine Pride Day 2023 will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday (June 25). – Credit: Paul Holley Racine Pride Day also marks an achievement by the city toward equality for LGBTQ+ people. The City of Racine in 2022 achieved a perfect 100 score in the annual Municipality Equality Index compiled by the Human Rights Campaign. The city was among just 120 cities nationally to receive the perfect score. “That was a heavy lift – it took years to get there,” Farrar said. “Mayor Mason and his team deserve a great deal of credit for making it happen.” The Progress Pride flag is waved at the celebration. – Credit: Paul Holley