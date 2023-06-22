The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, June 22. This week, Racine County Eye editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings around Racine County.

During this week’s segment, Carole Meekins was in the studio Zooming with Loren while Carole’s counterpart, Ryan Jenkins, was off making a lap at the Summerfest grounds.

1. 18 children graduate from Cops ‘N Kids program Students enrolled in the Cops ‘N Kids Margaret Drysdale Reading Program have graduated. 18 individuals between the ages of two and four years old have been meeting weekly since September, learning reading, cooperation, arts, movement and much more. Loren educated viewers about the nonprofit’s impact both globally and in Racine. 18 students graduate from Cops ‘N Kids Margaret Drysdale Reading Program Read this article

2. Achievements by James starts caterpillar project Adults with disabilities enrolled in day service programs at Achievements by James, 1014 Vine St., have begun a new community caterpillar project involving painted rocks. Loren informed viewers about the connection that the group hopes to make with the community when it comes to naming their caterpillar and how they can help it grow. Adults with disabilities begin new caterpillar rock project in Union Grove Read this article

3. Racine Pride Day on June 25

The City of Racine in partnership with the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin will celebrate Pride month and show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community on June 25. The second annual Racine Pride Day will take place at City Hall Plaza at 730 Washington Ave from noon until 2 p.m. Loren relayed information about the event and its significance alongside Racine’s positive role in supporting LGBTQ+ community members. Racine Pride Day 2023 to be held June 25 outside City Hall Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. June 22

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.