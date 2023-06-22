The traffic lights at Washington and Hayes are placed on four-way stop mode and eastbound traffic is routed around the site via Hayes Avenue. Eastbound truck traffic is detoured around the area via Lathrop Avenue south to 21st Street, east to Taylor Avenue and then north on Taylor to rejoin Washington.

The 1920s-vintage building on the south side of the street houses three storefronts – Dunk’s Public House, a bar and grill at 3207 Washington Ave.; Midwest Embroidery & Graphics at 3211 Washington Ave., and an empty storefront.