The eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) were temporarily closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon between Hayes Avenue and Grove Avenue in Racine. The City of Racine reported on its Facebook page that the Department of Public Works (DPW) closed the one-block section of the street and a portion of the sidewalk “due to a structural issue with a building façade on the block.”
Washington Avenue
The traffic lights at Washington and Hayes are placed on four-way stop mode and eastbound traffic is routed around the site via Hayes Avenue. Eastbound truck traffic is detoured around the area via Lathrop Avenue south to 21st Street, east to Taylor Avenue and then north on Taylor to rejoin Washington.
The 1920s-vintage building on the south side of the street houses three storefronts – Dunk’s Public House, a bar and grill at 3207 Washington Ave.; Midwest Embroidery & Graphics at 3211 Washington Ave., and an empty storefront.
Dunk’s reported on its Facebook page Wednesday that it was closed “due to outstanding circumstances” but expects to reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The DPW will provide an update for the reopening.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.