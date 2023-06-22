Follow Us

The eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) were temporarily closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon between Hayes Avenue and Grove Avenue in Racine. The City of Racine reported on its Facebook page that the Department of Public Works (DPW) closed the one-block section of the street and a portion of the sidewalk “due to a structural issue with a building façade on the block.”  

Washington Avenue

Eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue closed to traffic; Building façade cited
Credit: Paul Holley

The traffic lights at Washington and Hayes are placed on four-way stop mode and eastbound traffic is routed around the site via Hayes Avenue. Eastbound truck traffic is detoured around the area via Lathrop Avenue south to 21st Street, east to Taylor Avenue and then north on Taylor to rejoin Washington.

The 1920s-vintage building on the south side of the street houses three storefronts – Dunk’s Public House, a bar and grill at 3207 Washington Ave.; Midwest Embroidery & Graphics at 3211 Washington Ave., and an empty storefront.

Dunk’s reported on its Facebook page Wednesday that it was closed “due to outstanding circumstances” but expects to reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The DPW will provide an update for the reopening.

Eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue closed to traffic; Building façade cited
Credit: Paul Holley

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...

Leave a comment