Fireworks are a part of the 4th of July traditions in Racine County and across the nation as a way to celebrate America’s Independence Day.

To celebrate in Racine County, there are plenty of opportunities to see dazzling displays in the night sky leading up to and on Independence Day.

Go out with a bang this 4th of July and check out the following public 4th of July fireworks shows happening in Racine County.

The 4th of July is is big deal in Racine County. Find your favorite event and celebrate with the community. – Credit: STOCK IMAGE

July 1:

1. 52nd Annual Tichigan Lake Fireworks

The Tichigan Lake Fireworks Committee, a non-profit organization, will host its 52nd Annual Tichigan Lake Fireworks show on July 1.

The show will take place on Tichigan Lake, just north of Waterford, Wis. Viewers may watch from the lake on a boat or hanging out nearby the lake.

Fireworks start at dusk, although boats start assembling on the water at about 7 p.m. on the night of the show.

Since 1990, the fireworks display has been put on by J & M Displays, an Iowa-based company. The fireworks are shot off barges on the north end of the lake.

Learn more about the festivities and history, or how to make a donation to this show by visiting the Tichigan Lake Fireworks website.

2. Browns Lake Venetian Fest

Browns Lake Venetian Fest will be held on July 1 with activities starting at 9 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Fischer Park, 30400 Durand Ave., on Browns Lake in Burlington.

There will be a day of music, food, fun and activities both on land and on the water.

The fireworks show will wrap up the night and is free to attend.

More information about this event can be found online.

July 3:

3. Village of Sturtevant 3rd of July Fireworks

The annual Village of Sturtevant 3rd of July Fireworks show will take place at Fireman’s Park, 9630 Charles St., on July 3.

The fireworks are sponsored by Festival Foods and brought to you by Casper Pyrotechnics and AshleyCapital.

The fireworks display is free to attend at the park, however, attendees can pay $5 per car to park in the park with proceeds benefiting local Boy Scout troops. The park will open at 4 p.m. for parking.

Charles Street will close at 8 p.m. and the show will start at dark at 9:30 p.m. Prior to the start of the show, Natalie Platt will sing the National Anthem.

Inside the venue, there will be food and drink available for purchase. Big Belly Deli, South Shore Fire Department Charities, and Sweet Delight Kettle Corn will be on site.

July 4:

4. City of Burlington

The City of Burlington will put on its annual fireworks show on the 4th of July.

According to the city, the fireworks will be displayed over the Burlington Jamboree grounds, 824 Maryland Ave.

Experience Burlington, the official area chamber of commerce for Burlington, encourages people to watch the show from nearby parks such as Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave.

The show will begin at dusk.

5. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Fireworks

The 4th Fest of Greater Racine will present the Midwest’s largest firework show on the 4th of July.

This show is sponsored by The City of Racine and Festival Foods.

Attendees can view the show from North Beach or along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The start of the show varies depending on the weather and sunset, but the show typically kicks off around 8:45 p.m.

Street parking is available in surrounding neighborhoods.

More information about the 4th Fest of Greater Racine can be found online.

6. Raymond Community and Business Organization Fireworks

The Raymond Community and Business Organization (RCBO) will host their annual fireworks show on the 4th of July. The fireworks show is a part of their two-day 4th of July festivities held at Raymond Elementary School, 2659 76th St. in Franksville. The show will start at 9:30 p.m. and can be viewed from the school grounds or the surrounding area. The fireworks are just one of the main activities that will take place during the RCBO 4th Fest. Learn more by visiting the organization’s website. Make your 4th of July plans now and see multiple fireworks displays. – Credit: STOCK IMAGE