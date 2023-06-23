RACINE COUNTY — The 4th of July is quickly approaching and soon various festivities will take off around the country as a way to celebrate.

On Tuesday, July 4, and the dates coming up to the official day of America’s birthday, parades will commence in different townships and villages in Racine County and across the nation. Floats will make their way down city streets, community members will sport the colors red, white and blue, and new memories will be made during this year’s festivities.

Stay up to date with what’s happening this 4th of July by viewing the 2023 Racine County: 4th of July parade schedules below.

The float from Snap-on in the 2022 parade in Downtown Racine. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

1. 4th Fest of Greater Racine

The 4th Fest of Greater Racine will host its 87th annual 4th of July parade on Tues. July 4 in Downtown Racine. This year’s theme is Made in America.

The pre-parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m., led by police cars, fire engines and trucks, military vehicles, classic cars, and larger-than-life tractors. Attendees can claim their spots along the parade route starting at 5 a.m.

The main parade officially starts at Goold and Main Streets at 9 a.m. and then moves south around the turn at 14th Street. During the parade, catch your favorite floats from local schools, organizations and businesses. Be sure to wave to the Racine County Eye as the staff makes their way along the route.

Be prepared for the parade. Know that streets start closing at 7 a.m. on the north end of the downtown area. Streets will be fully closed by around 8 a.m.

Can’t watch it in person? Watch online or by tuning into the My24 channel on parade day. More information is available online.

2. City of Racine, PRCS Department Doll Buggy parade

The City of Racine, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host their annual Doll Buggy parade at various spots throughout Racine through the Traditional Playgrounds program.

This notable tradition, that takes place yearly around the 4th of July, has operated for over 100 years. This year’s event will be on June 29 in the afternoon.

Instead of hosting a city-wide parade, this year there will be individual parades taking place at Matson, Solbraa, Hantschel, and Greencrest Parks as well as Bryant, King, and Tyler Domer Community Centers.

Traditional Playgrounds also provides its services at the summer school sites including Fratt, Gifford, Gilmore, Knapp, Mitchell, Wadewitz, and Olympia Brown schools.

Traditional Playgrounds runs weekly, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If your child attends this weekly program, direct questions about the event to program leaders or the City of Racine.

3. Waterford Lion’s Club 4th of July parade

The Waterford Lion’s Club will host a 4th of July parade in Waterford on Independence Day. This year’s theme is Proud to be an American.

The parade will begin with a kid’s parade at 10:30 a.m. Registration for this will start at 9:30 a.m. at 5th Street and Aber Drive. The route for this parade will go from Milwaukee Avenue to Main Street.

Following at 11 a.m., will be the Main parade. It will start at 7th and Main Streets. The route will go west to Milwaukee Street, then north to Trailside School.

People can register and learn more about this year’s event online.

The American Legion Post 310 reenacts the Spirit of 76 down Main Street in Racine in 2022. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

4. Union Grove 4th of July parade

The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171 will host their annual 4th of July parade in Union Grove on the 4th of July.

This year’s theme is Star Spangled Everything.

The festivities will start at 9 a.m. with the kids’ parade. Check-in will be at the Racine County Fairgrounds parking lot starting at 7 a.m. The official parade kicks off at 9:15 a.m. and will feature floats, animals and patriotism.

The parade route starts at the fairgrounds parking lot. It will head east onto Hwy 11 and then head north on Hwy 45. More information about the event can be found online.

5. Raymond Community & Business Organization 4th of July parade

The 50th annual Raymond Community & Business Organization (RCBO) 4th of July parade will take place on the 4th of July. This year’s theme celebrates their 50th anniversary: A Golden Tradition.

This parade will begin at the Raymond Village Hall, 2255 S. 76th St. in Franksville, and will conclude at Raymond School, 2659 S. 76th St.

The streets will close starting at 11:30 a.m. The children’s parade will kick off at 1:10 p.m. and the main parade at approximately 1:45 p.m. Full details about the parade are available here.

The parade is just one of the main activities that will take place during the RCBO 4th Fest. Learn more by visiting the organization’s website.