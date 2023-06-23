RACINE, WI — A Racine man is being held on child pornography charges after law enforcement officials received over 100 cyber tips.

Edward C. Domenech, 60, of Racine, is facing five counts of possession of child pornography. The Racine Police Department (RPD) referred the charges to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, according to a press release by the RPD.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), General Investigations, and the Department of Justice executed a knock-and-announce search warrant at 2:12 p.m., on Thursday, June 22 at a business in the 3500 block of Spring St.

Child pornography investigation launched after receiving 110 cyber tips

Following an ongoing investigation by ICAC, a search warrant was issued which led to the discovery of child pornography on Domenech’s computer. The investigation was launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 110 cyber tips regarding an IP address associated with Domenech’s address. After interviewing Domenech, who admitted to downloading child pornography intermittently for 30 years.

If you see something, say something Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Racine Police investigators want to gather additional information about this incident. They urge witnesses and anyone with relevant information to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.